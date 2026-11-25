Analysis of how pandemic lockdowns drove young men like Thomas Crooks and Tyler James Robinson into extremist online subcultures, leading to violent acts.

The ongoing COVID Inquiry examines the lasting societal damage caused by pandemic-era lockdowns, specifically focusing on how isolated young men were drawn into destructive internet subcultures. Experts highlight that boys confined to their bedrooms during this period frequently encountered extreme content, ranging from pornography to political propaganda. This digital immersion has arguably ruined the lives of an untold number of individuals by normalizing violent ideologies and harmful fetishes.

The most severely affected members of this generation have subsequently engaged in violent acts that mirror the aggression they consumed online. Modern attackers who came of age during the pandemic have spent years marinating their minds in internet toxicity and extremist material. These individuals often find community and validation on platforms like Discord or 4chan, connecting with others who share similar grievances.

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Thomas Crooks and Trump Assassination Attempt

Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old nursing home worker, attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024. He was subsequently killed by the Secret Service after the attack. Investigations into his background revealed a disturbing online presence characterized by espousals of political violence and engagement with warped sexual subcultures.

Crooks maintained profiles on sites such as DeviantArt, which hosts communities involved in the furry fandom. This subculture involves individuals who identify as human-like animals or have sexual interests in anthropomorphic characters. While some participants engage in harmless role-playing, others explore sexualized fantasies involving cartoon animals, creating a complex digital environment that Crooks navigated.

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Tyler James Robinson and Charlie Kirk Shooting

Thomas Crooks bears striking parallels to Tyler James Robinson, another young man involved in the furry movement who killed right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah in September 2025. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the murder, with a trial date scheduled for June 2028. Evidence suggests a deep connection to the same online communities, including a furry fandom website featuring an account name that matches Robinson's online aliases.

Forensic evidence from the shooting scene included a shell casing engraved with the phrase 'NoTices Bulge OWO What's This?'. While this phrase appears nonsensical to the general public, it is a clear reference within the furry subculture to the 'bulge' of a man role-playing as an animal. This detail underscores the profound influence of niche internet language on the attacker's mindset and actions.

Generational Impact of Digital Addiction

Both Crooks and Robinson were born in 2003, placing them at a critical developmental stage when the global pandemic began. During this period of social and sexual coming-of-age, the internet served as a constant, seductive presence. While excessive screen time was a concern prior to 2020, the lockdown era normalized a lifestyle where many young people spent their entire lives online, isolating them from physical reality.

Friends described Robinson as being 'terminally online', indicating a complete immersion in digital spaces. This pattern of behavior is not isolated to these two individuals. Other young men born in 2003, such as Payton Gendron, have also exhibited similar trajectories. Gendron, who killed ten people in Buffalo, New York, in 2022, attributed his mental decline to using the 4chan message board shortly after the pandemic started.

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Extremism and Public Safety Concerns

Historical cases further illustrate the link between digital addiction and violent crime. In 2021, Robert Aaron Long killed eight people in Atlanta, primarily Asian women, blaming his actions on an addiction to online pornography. Long had attempted to escape his urges by having his computer removed, but this intervention failed, leading to a twisted logic where he targeted massage parlors as sources of his temptation.

These individuals inhabit a distinct world with its own language, nihilistic jokes, and references that are incomprehensible to 'normies', or ordinary people. Their physical bodies reside in society, but their psychological lives are rooted in extreme online subcultures. While Crooks, Robinson, Gendron, and Long represent the most visible and violent instances, they are considered the tip of a much larger iceberg.