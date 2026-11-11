Panda Express is partnering with Ghirardelli Chocolate on a new dessert

Triple Chocolate Rangoon is being tested at a handful of locations in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Panda Express is testing a new item featuring a “triple serving” of Ghirardelli Chocolate at 11 locations in Los Angeles County. It’s called Triple Chocolate Rangoon, and the Rosemead-based chain calls it its first-ever dessert rangoon in a news release.

Rangoon is an appetizer made with wonton wrappers. The dessert is similar to Cream Cheese Rangoon on Panda Express’ regular menu. The dessert has chocolate cream cheese filling and is made with Ghirardelli Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder, according to the release. Pieces are drizzled with Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce.

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Triple Chocolate Rangoon is sold in two-piece orders, and a 48-piece catering tray is also available. Prices vary by location, the news release said. A spot check of participating locations on the Panda Express website showed two pieces selling for $2.10.on its website to help customers find the dessert. It shows the following restaurants.

Gardena: Artesia & Western, 1689 W Artesia Blvd. Los Angeles: Hollywood, 1803 N. Cahuenga Blvd. ; 2829 Crenshaw Blvd. ; Los Feliz & Perlita, 2919 Los Feliz Blvd.

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No. 4; Eagle Rock & Yosemite, 4947 Eagle Rock Blvd. San Pedro: Western Ave & Capital Drive, 1006 N. Western Ave. Los Angeles County is one of 10 test markets across the United States offering the dessert. San Diego County is another, and the Panda Express locator page lists the following locations.

San Diego: 120 Washington St.; 4371 University Ave. Suite 100; 8120 Mira Mesa Blvd. , Suite 101. Panda Express is currently serving Cantonese BBQ Brisket.

It’s slated to be available through the end of the year while supplies last, according to representatives.