A University of Cincinnati study found differences in pancreatic tumors between Black and non-African American patients, including more B cells and intermediate cancer cells in Black patients, potentially explaining disparities in how the disease affects different populations. Experts caution the findings are far from changing patient care and call for more diverse clinical trials.

A University of Cincinnati study has found differences in pancreatic tumors that could help explain why the cancer affects some patients differently, potentially leading to more personalized treatments.

Researchers examined 22 pancreatic tumors from patients of different racial backgrounds across the U.S., looking for differences in cancer cells and how the immune system responds to them. The study included seven Black patients and 15 non-African American patients. Tumors from Black patients had fewer of the most common type of pancreatic cancer cells and more cells with a mix of different characteristics, the researchers found.

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Black Patient Tumors Show Distinct Immune Cells

Additionally, tumors from Black patients contained more B cells, a type of immune cell, and larger clusters of immune cells. Researchers found signs that some B cells may suppress the body's response to cancer, although the significance of these differences is unclear. Some of those cell characteristics have been associated with drug resistance, but the study did not establish whether they affected patients' treatment outcomes.

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The study found no significant differences between groups in the major genetic changes known to drive the disease. Pancreatic cancer is approximately 20 percent more likely to develop in Black Americans than in non-African Americans, according to the researchers. The findings highlight the importance of including patients from different backgrounds in cancer research, according to lead study author Nina Steele, Ph. D., an assistant professor in UC's College of Medicine.

This study shows that ignoring diverse ancestry in medical research leaves blind spots in the search for a cure, she told Fox News Digital. Steele said the findings also underscore the need for clinical trials that represent the patients affected by pancreatic cancer.

It is also a reminder for the medical system to ensure that clinical trials reflect the entire population at risk, in order to find treatments that can help all patients, not just some patients, she told Fox News Digital. Dr. Raymond Wadlow, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia, said that using immunotherapy to help the immune system attack the disease has been particularly challenging in pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer Subverts Immune System Response

That has been very difficult to do in pancreatic cancer because the pancreatic tumor subverts the immune system so that it is fighting for it instead of for the host or the rest of the body, Wadlow, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital. Wadlow noted that pancreatic cancers can share major DNA mutations but can differ considerably in how their cells behave and interact with nearby immune cells and surrounding tissue.

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Those differences may also vary across patient populations, such as between Black and non-Black patients, he told Fox News Digital. Pancreatic cancer can vary from one tumor to another, and even within the same tumor, Wadlow explained. The cancer cell itself is only part of the story, he said. The surrounding immune cells and tissue may affect how a tumor behaves and responds to treatment, helping to explain why a single treatment approach may not work for every patient.

Findings Remain Distant From Changing Patient Care

Researchers have not established how the intermediate tumor cells affect survival or whether they respond differently to standard chemotherapy, Steele said. The team also needs to study pancreatic tissue from people without cancer to better understand when these differences develop. Wadlow cautioned that race and genetic ancestry do not fully account for the environmental, socioeconomic and biological factors that could explain the findings. While intriguing, these findings are still a long way from changing patient care, he added.

Larger studies involving patients from diverse backgrounds are needed to determine whether these differences affect treatment outcomes or survival, the oncologist said. Wadlow encouraged newly diagnosed patients to ask about hereditary genetic testing, which can identify inherited mutations that may also affect relatives. The study was published by researchers at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.