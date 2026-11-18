Hayley Buzwell died from pancreatic cancer after misdiagnosis. Her parents Peter and Elizabeth campaign for awareness as cases rise in younger UK adults.

Hayley Buzwell, a 39-year-old hairdresser from London, died in March last year after being misdiagnosed with a benign condition, highlighting the deadly nature of pancreatic cancer in younger demographics. She initially attributed her nausea, appetite loss, and chest pain to flu or festive stress, but her condition deteriorated rapidly despite medical intervention.

Misdiagnosis and Rapid Deterioration

Doctors at her General Practitioner appointment in early February suspected she suffered from inflamed ribs, a condition typically harmless and self-resolving. This incorrect diagnosis persisted until a post-mortem examination revealed she had pancreatic cancer that had spread throughout her entire body by the time of her death. The tragedy underscores the difficulty in detecting the disease early, with Pancreatic Cancer UK noting that approximately 80 percent of cases are diagnosed only after the cancer has spread.

Also read University of Cincinnati Study Finds Racial Differences in Pancreatic Tumors

Family Grief and Campaign Launch

Her parents, Peter and Elizabeth Buzwell, have publicly shared their devastation to advocate for better disease management and research funding. Peter, 64, and Elizabeth, 58, emphasized that Hayley was an active person who did not smoke or drink, challenging common risk profiles. They stated that pancreatic cancer rips families apart and left them to pick up the pieces, expressing outrage that she was removed from their lives in such a short span.

Medical Timeline and Hospital Stay

Alarm bells rang on February 21 when Hayley was too lethargic to enjoy a half-term trip with her sister Lauren, 38, and her niece. She complained of being unable to walk quickly due to chest tightness, prompting the family to return early and seek hospital care. Doctors performed X-rays and CT scans, which revealed a mass on her pancreas suspected of having spread, leading to a planned biopsy to confirm the diagnosis.

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Statistical Trends and Risk Factors

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer in Britain, with approximately 11,000 people diagnosed each year and more than 10,000 dying annually. While the disease is more common in older people, with over half of cases occurring among those over-75, recent studies indicate it is increasingly rising in younger adults. An analysis of US data in 2023 warned that rates are rising faster among people under 55 than among older adults, with the rise increasingly affecting women.

Final Days and Advocacy Goals

Hayley was sent home with pain relief while waiting for a biopsy, but her condition worsened rapidly, becoming unbearable by March 3. She coughed up blood and was taken to A&E, spending a week in the hospital as painkillers ceased to work before she passed away on March 10. Her funeral was held on April 17, and her parents are now campaigning to ensure other families do not face the same hopelessness after a diagnosis.