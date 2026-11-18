Prime Video's Hindi comedy 'Panchayat' returns for Season 5 in December, with a new man in charge of its village.

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Deepak Kumar Mishra directs the new installment and created the show with Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar.

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The new season reunites audiences with fan favorite Sachivji and the rest of the oddball residents of Phulera, the village at the heart of the series. This time, power has shifted. Banrakas is Phulera’s new Pradhanpati, and the village is waiting to see what he intends to do with the post. Will he actually transform the place, or are his pledges just another stunt?

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His rise also stirs up fresh feuds and realigns old loyalties.

“Some stories become special because, over time, they become a part of our lives. ‘Panchayat’ is one such story,” said Manish Menghani, director and head of SVOD content acquisition at Prime Video India. “As one of India’s most successful and recognizable franchises, it is a matter of immense pride that the series is now returning for its fifth season, a milestone that reflects its remarkable journey and continued resonance with audiences.

” Vijay Koshy, president of TVF, said “Panchayat” had grown into far more than a series for the company over the years.

“The love audiences have shown for Phulera and its people has been overwhelming, reaffirming our belief that the simplest stories, told with honesty and heart, can leave the deepest impact,” Koshy said. “‘Panchayat’ is one of the only two Indian shows on OTT to have reached its fifth season, and this milestone would not have been possible without the continued support of Prime Video. ”Steven Knight on Making the Leap From ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

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