An inquest reveals that university student Panashe Muchenje drowned at Balderton Lake after jumping in. Emergency services responded quickly but he could not be saved.

A tragic drowning incident at Balderton Lake in Newark, Nottinghamshire, has been detailed through disturbing footage and witness testimony during an inquest at the Newark Coroners Court . The victim was identified as Panashe Muchenje , a 19-year-old engineering student who lost his life on May 28 after entering the water with friends.

The coroner concluded that the death was caused by drowning and emphasized that the tragedy could have been prevented. Panashe Muchenje is remembered as a happy young man from a Christian family with no known mental health issues, leaving behind a future that was cut short in a single afternoon.

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Timeline Of The Tragic Incident

Panashe Muchenje was picked up by friends in Bulwell before the group traveled to Balderton Lake , arriving shortly after 1:30 pm on May 28. CCTV footage reviewed by police indicated that the group was in an upbeat mood during the journey, setting a stark contrast to the events that would unfold later that afternoon.

Footage filmed by one of the friends captured the moments leading up to the accident, showing Panashe Muchenje laughing and waving by the water. The video shows red cups containing alcohol in the friends' hands, and toxicology reports later confirmed his blood alcohol level was 160mg per 100ml, double the legal driving limit of 80mg.

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Approximately 27 seconds into the recording, the atmosphere remained light with music playing. However, around the 45-second mark, Panashe Muchenje began to struggle in the water, thrashing his arms as he tried to stay afloat. One friend initially joked that he had gone under, but the reality quickly set in as he disappeared from view.

Emergency Response And Rescue Attempts

The inquest heard that about five minutes into the video, the friends realized Panashe Muchenje was missing and raised concerns. One friend attempted to enter the water to find him but was unable to locate the swimmer due to the murky conditions. Eight minutes into the recording, the group asked members of the public for help and called emergency services.

DC Emma McMillan told the court that Panashe Muchenje was last seen on video at 2:28 pm, and the incident was reported to police at 2:35 pm. A police constable arrived at the scene at 2:45 pm, where body-worn footage showed one of the distraught friends being restrained to prevent him from entering the dangerous water.

Firefighters arrived at 2:49 pm, and a crew manager immediately entered the lake, which was described as murky and brown. Five minutes later, the body of Panashe Muchenje was located, and he was retrieved from the water at 2:57 pm. Paramedics had already arrived and performed extensive efforts to restore circulation before transporting him to Queen's Medical Hospital in Nottingham.

Medical Outcome And Official Findings

Panashe Muchenje was taken to Queen's Medical Hospital in Nottingham, where he arrived at 4:28 pm on May 28. He remained in the hospital for two days while medical teams continued their efforts, but he was pronounced dead by a doctor on May 30. The coroner praised the incredibly quick response from emergency services throughout the ordeal.

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DS James Hurst from Newark Police Station provided evidence in a prevention of future deaths report. He highlighted that despite Panashe Muchenje being a strong swimmer, the risks associated with unknown bodies of water are significant. He noted that warm weather often tempts people to swim in unsigned locations, leading to preventable tragedies.

Public Safety Warnings And Lake Risks

Police and the Balderton Parish Council are urging the public to avoid swimming in unknown or unsigned places. DS James Hurst emphasized that one tragedy is one too many and warned that individuals have no idea what lies beneath the surface of such lakes. The investigation confirmed that several photos and videos were taken showing the trio entering and exiting the lake earlier in the day.

The coroner concluded that the death of Panashe Muchenje could have been prevented and noted that he had everything to live for as a final-year university student. National death figures in lakes and rivers have been significantly elevated this year, prompting authorities to work with local councils to improve signage around Balderton Lake .

The inquest served as a somber reminder of the dangers present in seemingly calm recreational areas. The rapid response of the Nottinghamshire emergency services was noted, but it was ultimately unable to save Panashe Muchenje from the fatal consequences of the drowning incident that occurred on a seemingly sunny day in May.