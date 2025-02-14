Panama Becomes Stopover for Deportation of Migrants from Other Nations

Panama has agreed to act as a stopover for deported migrants from other nations, accepting its first U.S. flight carrying deportees on Thursday. This move is part of the Trump administration's efforts to manage immigration flows and expedite deportations.

Panama has received its first U.S. flight carrying deportees from other nations as the Trump administration utilizes Panama 's offer to act as a stopover for expelled migrants. This was announced by Panama 's President Jose Mulino during his weekly press briefing on Thursday. He specified that the flight carried migrants from China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other countries.

Mulino stated that this was the inaugural flight of three planned flights, with an estimated total of 360 deportees. 'It's not something massive,' he remarked.The deportees were anticipated to be transferred to a shelter in Panama's Darien region before being returned to their respective countries, according to Mulino. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Ruiz Hernández elaborated on the situation during a press conference later Thursday, explaining that the U.S. government had requested Panama's assistance in handling these deportations. He further stated that the U.S. government was covering the repatriation costs through United Nations immigration agencies. Hernández clarified that the migrants who arrived on Wednesday had been detained after crossing the U.S. border and did not possess criminal records.This development comes amidst a broader context of U.S. efforts to manage migration flows through the Darien Gap, a treacherous jungle region connecting Panama and Colombia. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to Panama solidified agreements with Guatemala and El Salvador to accept migrants from other nations. This strategic move is viewed as a foundational step towards expanding the U.S.'s capacity for expedited deportations. Notably, migration through the Darien Gap has significantly declined in recent months, dropping by approximately 90% in January compared to the previous year. Since Mulino assumed office last year, Panama has facilitated numerous deportation flights, most funded by the U.S. government. Ruiz underscored Panama's willingness to cooperate with the U.S. government's request





