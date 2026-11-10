Pan's Labyrinth 4K Release Dates Announced for 20th Anniversary

Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth gets a 4K release on December 1, 2026. Digital rentals start December 8. See full details on the anniversary editions.

Guillermo del Toro's acclaimed fantasy film Pan's Labyrinth has officially confirmed its digital and special 4K release dates for its 20th anniversary. The massive update follows the movie's recent return to theaters last month, bringing new attention to the dark fairy tale. The 2006 fantasy drama will be available for digital rental via VOD starting December 8, 2026. It is already available for digital purchase by fans eager to own the title.

Pan's Labyrinth 4K Collector Edition Details

To mark the significant milestone of two decades since its original debut, the R-rated movie will be released in a 4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition Steelbook. This special edition alongside the standard Blu-ray Collector's Edition is scheduled to launch on December 1, 2026. Due to increased demand from collectors and fans, a special 4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition will also be available on December 29, 2026. These releases ensure that audiences can experience the film in high definition on home screens.

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The Story and Cast of the Fantasy Film

Pan's Labyrinth originally came out in December 2006 and became an instant hit among critics and fans alike. Currently, it holds a 95% score on Tomatometer and a 91% rating on Popcornmeter. The story of the fantasy movie is set in 1944 Spain during a turbulent historical period. It follows a 10-year-old girl, Ofelia, played by Ivana Baquero, who travels with her pregnant mother, Carmen, played by Ariadna Gil. They move to a military outpost in Navarre where Ofelia encounters the faun Pan. He tells her she is actually a legendary lost Princess who must accomplish three dangerous quests to achieve immortality.

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Restoration Process and Bonus Features

Pan's Labyrinth's 4K restoration was carefully handled by Guillermo del Toro himself to preserve the artistic integrity of the original work. The restoration process is based on the original 35mm elements to ensure maximum visual fidelity. The upcoming anniversary editions will also feature numerous Legacy Bonus Features for enthusiasts. These include The Power of the Myth Featurette, Pan and The Fairies, The Color and Shape Featurette, and The Melody Echoes the Fairytale Featurette. Additionally, the collection includes the 2007's Original Director Commentary track.

Home Entertainment Market Impact

The strategic release of these physical and digital formats highlights the enduring popularity of the film within the home entertainment market. Fans can now access the restored version through various platforms including VOD and physical media. The multiple release dates cater to different consumer preferences for immediate access versus collector-grade items. This approach maximizes availability across different segments of the audience. The detailed bonus content further enhances the value proposition for long-time followers of the director's work.