Exclusive look at the Pan's Labyrinth 20th anniversary featuring Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, and Jacob Elordi discussing Guillermo del Toro's women.

Captain Vidal immediately corrects Ofelia's handshake in Pan's Labyrinth. Ofelia holds books under her right arm, offering her left hand. Vidal takes the hand, ignoring the books.

Ofelia fears her stepfather. She prefers the woods. The woods hold unknown dangers.

Also read Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary

Pan's Labyrinth 20th Anniversary Clip

Collider debuts a clip from the 20th anniversary edition of Pan's Labyrinth. The clip features Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, and Jacob Elordi. All three actors played roles created by Guillermo del Toro. They discuss how del Toro writes women. The film sees praise for this writing style. The 4K Steelbook releases on December 1. The Blu-ray also releases on that date. The clip shows the actors reflecting on their experiences.

Del Toro Writes Women Well

Guillermo del Toro receives consistent acclaim. This acclaim centers on his portrayal of women. Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, and Jacob Elordi join the discussion. They share insights into del Toro's process. They explain how he approaches female characters. The actors bring this to life on screen. Their performances highlight del Toro's vision.

Advertisement

Actors Share Experiences With Del Toro

Cate Blanchett met Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley. She understood his character quickly. Jessica Chastain faced similar challenges. She played a role in Crimson Peak. A cup of tea felt dangerous in that film. Jacob Elordi joins Frankenstein's legacy. He explores del Toro's unique style. The actors discuss their specific roles. They highlight del Toro's directorial approach.

Mercedes Helps The Rebels

Ofelia has better luck with Mercedes. Mercedes works as a housekeeper. Maribel Verdú portrays Mercedes. She moves through Captain Vidal's rooms. She goes unnoticed by the Captain. Vidal sees her as a servant. She brings his dinner. The rebels see her differently. She helps them receive supplies. The forest hides the rebels. Mercedes bridges the gap. She aids the resistance effort.

Revisiting Pan's Labyrinth Twenty Years Later

Revisiting Pan's Labyrinth offers new pleasures. Twenty years have passed since its release. Viewers now see Mercedes' secret role. Watching her set his table becomes tense. Her movements signal danger. The suspense grows with each scene. The film rewards repeat viewings. Audiences appreciate the hidden layers. The story remains impactful after two decades. The characters feel more complex now. The horror and fantasy blend effectively. The film stands as a classic.