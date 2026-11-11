Pamela Davies Dies Snorkelling in Maldives on Anniversary Trip

British mother Pamela Davies, 57, died while snorkelling with turtles off the coast of the Maldives. Her husband Martin Davies shares emotional tribute and details of the tragic incident.

Pamela Davies, a 57-year-old woman from Tenby, Wales, has tragically passed away during a vacation in the Maldives. The incident occurred while she was snorkelling alongside her husband, Martin Davies, as they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. The couple was enjoying what they described as perfect swimming conditions when the disaster struck near the hotel beach.

Tragic Incident Details and Husband Tribute

Martin Davies provided a detailed account of the event in an emotional Facebook post published one week after his wife's death. He stated that he and Pamela were swimming with turtles just less than a stone's throw from the shore. Despite the idyllic setting with no waves, swell, or wind, tragedy occurred while Pamela was doing something she had always wanted to do. Martin described her as the most wonderful wife any man could ask for and declared she would remain the love of his life forever.

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Family Grief and Community Shockwaves

The loss has devastated Pamela's immediate family and her home community in Wales. Her son, Lloyd Davies, expressed profound grief on social media, stating he lacked the words to process the loss and would miss his mother for the rest of his life. Another son, Morgan Davies, is also part of the grieving family unit. The local community in Tenby has been left in shock, with many residents paying tribute to Pamela on various social media platforms following the news of her passing.

Professional Legacy at Tenby Observer

Pamela Davies was a well-known figure in her hometown, having previously worked at the Tenby Observer. She served in the advertising department and was described by the publication as a cherished member of their team. Colleagues remembered her as good company who was very easy to get along with. Paul Evans, the content editor at the newspaper, revealed that the devastating news left the entire staff in a state of shock upon hearing the report.

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Local Contributions and Official Support

Beyond her professional life, Pamela was recognized for organizing and participating in numerous agricultural and equestrian events around Tenby. Mark O'Reilly, the regional editor, paid tribute to her infectious laugh and the glint of mischief in her eye. The Foreign Office confirmed that they are currently supporting the family of the woman who died in the Maldives. Authorities have ensured that Pamela's body has been repatriated back to the United Kingdom for final arrangements.

Next Steps for Inquest Procedures

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding Pamela Davies' death is scheduled to be opened soon. While the exact medical or physical causes of the incident remain unknown, the official procedures are now underway. Martin Davies thanked those who offered support to him and his sons during this difficult time, leaving his front door open to receive continued community kindness.