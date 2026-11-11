Pamela Davies Death Maldives Snorkelling Tragedy Anniversary

Pamela Davies, 57, died while snorkelling in the Maldives during her wedding anniversary trip. Her husband Martin Davies shared emotional tributes as the family mourns this sudden loss.

Pamela Davies, a 57-year-old woman from Tenby, Wales, has tragically died while snorkelling in the Maldives. The incident occurred during a celebratory holiday marking her 30th wedding anniversary with her husband, Martin Davies.

Tragic Incident During Anniversary Holiday

The couple was enjoying what they described as an idyllic getaway when disaster struck off the coast of their hotel beach. Pamela Davies was swimming alongside turtles near the shore when she succumbed to the tragedy. Her husband, Martin Davies, later revealed that the water conditions were perfect, with no waves, swell, or wind present at the time of the incident.

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Husband Emotional Tribute and Family Loss

One week after the event, Martin Davies posted an emotional tribute on Facebook to honor his late wife. He described Pamela as the most wonderful wife any man could ask for and stated that she would always be the love of his life. He noted that Pamela had always wanted to swim with turtles, which is what she was doing when the accident happened less than a stone's throw from the beach.

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Community Shock and Professional Legacy

The news of Pamela Davies' death has devastated the local community in Tenby. She previously worked at the Tenby Observer, where colleagues remembered her as a cherished member of the advertising department. Paul Evans, the newspaper's content editor, said the devastating news left everyone in shock, while regional editor Mark O'Reilly missed her infectious laugh and glint of mischief.

Official Support and Repatriation Details

The Foreign Office confirmed they are supporting the family of the woman who died in the Maldives. Pamela's body has been repatriated back to the UK, and an inquest into her death is due to be opened soon. Her sons, Lloyd and Morgan, have also expressed their grief, with Lloyd stating he will miss her for the rest of his life.