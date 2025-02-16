Pamela Anderson Shines in a White Jacquemus Gown at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Show

Pamela Anderson graced the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show in Paris, choosing a stunning off-the-shoulder white Jacquemus gown. The actress accessorized with matching white shoes and sparkling Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds, completing a look that effortlessly blended elegance and natural beauty.

Pamela Anderson , a renowned actress, graced the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025, showcasing a captivating ensemble. Anderson, one of the night's presenters, opted for a stunning off-the-shoulder white Jacquemus gown, a body-hugging masterpiece with a small train and ruched bodice and skirt. She complemented this ethereal look with matching white shoes, adding a touch of sparkle with Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds.

A breathtaking 68-carat necklace crafted from lab-grown diamonds set in 14K white gold adorned her neckline. Anderson's accessories also included Pandora earrings and rings, completing a symphony of elegance. Her blonde hair flowed loosely, styled with wispy bangs framing her face, adding a touch of natural allure. To further accentuate her sophisticated style, Anderson paired the gown with a skinny black belt, a small black handbag, and a black headband adorned with a veil that gracefully draped over her face. Adding a touch of drama, she wore black opera gloves, elevating the overall impact of her ensemble.The actress's commitment to natural beauty was evident in her decision to embrace a more minimalist makeup look. When asked about her preference for this understated approach at the 2024 Gotham Film Awards, Anderson shared, 'I mean — I wear — I love to wear makeup too sometimes. It has a time and a place.' Anderson's choice to highlight her natural beauty while donning a glamorous gown showcased her confidence and ability to effortlessly exude timeless elegance





peoplestyle / 🏆 367. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PAMELA ANDERSON CHRISTIAN DIOR PARIS FASHION WEEK JACQUEMUS LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS HAUTE COUTURE WHITE GOWN NATURAL BEAUTY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Chic All-Gray Ensemble at Christian Dior Haute Couture ShowPamela Anderson graced the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, wowing onlookers with her sophisticated all-gray look. The actress embraced her signature minimal makeup philosophy, opting for a natural look under a fashionable retro veil. She sat front row alongside other stars, continuing her Paris Fashion Week appearances after attending the Jacquemus fall 2025 show.

Read more »

Pamela Anderson Shines in All-White Ensemble at Chanel Haute Couture ShowPamela Anderson made a stunning appearance at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, wearing a chic all-white outfit. The ensemble, which featured pleats and delicate appliqués, showcased her timeless style and ability to effortlessly elevate classic pieces.

Read more »

Pamela Anderson's Ethereal White Ensemble at Chanel's Couture ShowActress Pamela Anderson stuns in a wintery white ensemble for Chanel's Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Read more »

Pamela Anderson Shines in White Couture at Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 ShowPamela Anderson graced the Schiaparelli Spring 2025 couture fashion show in Paris, wearing a white pleated set from the label's 2025 Métiers d’Art collection. Anderson discussed her love for the romantic and glamorous design, her career renaissance with 'The Last Showgirl', and the launch of her new vegan skincare cleanser.

Read more »

Pamela Anderson Rocks a Chic White Gown at the 2025 BAFTAsCanadian-US actress and model Pamela Anderson made a stylish appearance at the 2025 British Academy Film Awards in a stunning white gown. The corseted dress, featuring ruching and a dramatic train, was paired with white bow-topped heels and a diamond necklace. Anderson, known for her recent embrace of all-white ensembles, looked radiant with minimal makeup and dewy skin.

Read more »

Movie review: Pamela Anderson lights up 'Last Showgirl'Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis sit down with Parade exclusively to discuss their role as best friends in their latest movie 'The Last Showgirl.'

Read more »