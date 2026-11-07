Pamela Abdy Warns Women Face Harder Challenges in Industry After Warner Bros. Departure

Pamela Abdy gave a fiery speech following her exit from Warner Bros., stating it is getting harder for women in the business. The news item also mentions actor Adam Driver ruling out a return for the Girls revival and lists his recent film credits including Misty Green, Ferrari, and House of Gucci. Additionally, a review for One Minute to Midnight is referenced.

Pamela Abdy Delivers Fiery Speech After Warner Bros. Exit: ‘It Is Getting Harder, Not Easier, to Be a Woman in the Business’,” but the actor shut down the idea of returning for the reboot of the iconic series in a recent interview.if he will be returning for the revival.

“No, but I wish them the best of luck,” he told the outlet.set to return as Hannah alongside co-stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet. Andrew Rannells also returns to the role of Elijah Krantz. Driver’s career took off after his run as Hannah’s boyfriend on “Girls.

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” In addition to his role as Kylo Ren in three “Star Wars” movies, he starred in “Marriage Story” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” for Noah Baumbach; “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci” for Ridley Scott; “Ferrari” for Michael Mann and this year’s “Misty Green. ” He’s also worked with director Jim Jarmusch on “Paterson,” “The Dead Don’t Die” and “Father Mother Sister Brother.

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”‘One Minute to Midnight’ Review: A Stellar Cast Deliver Interesting but Overly Preachy Disquisitions on the Changing Nature of Male-Female Relations