Vice Mayor Pam Foley exits San Jose City Council after eight years. The article details her legacy, the rise of women's sports teams, and key cultural milestones in San Jose during 2026.

San Jose Vice Mayor Pam Foley is concluding her tenure in local government at the end of 2026 after eight years representing District 9 on the San Jose City Council. Her departure marks the end of a significant chapter for the city, particularly for residents in the Cambrian Park neighborhood who benefited from her steady leadership. Foley approaches her role with a distinct combination of practicality and calm, qualities that are often in short supply when navigating the high-pressure environment of Silicon Valley municipal politics.

Pam Foley Departure and Genny Altwer Succession

Foley leaves office with a reputation for maintaining a level head and a sense of humor during turbulent times. Her tenure coincided with a period where Mayor Matt Mahan was focused on his campaign for governor, leaving Foley to provide a steady hand for council operations throughout the spring. She consistently sought ways to build community engagement while addressing the complex needs of her constituents with compassion. Genny Altwer will assume the seat previously held by Foley, facing the challenge of following a council member who is widely respected for her dedication to the district.

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San Jose Sea Lions and Women Sports Expansion

The landscape of professional athletics in the region expanded significantly in 2026 with the introduction of the San Jose Sea Lions hockey team. Joined by the NorCal Rumble volleyball team and the soccer team BayFC, these organizations form a triple threat for women's sports in Silicon Valley. The launch of the Sea Lions garnered official support during a news conference at San Jose City Hall on October 10, 2026. Attendees included head coach Troy Ryan, players Tia Chan and Lily Shannon, and City Council member Michael Mulcahy.

Mayor Matt Mahan also participated in the unveiling of the San Jose Sea Lions banner, signaling strong municipal backing for the new franchise. South Bay fans have a long history of supporting women's sports, and these new teams aim to continue that established tradition. The presence of multiple professional squads indicates a growing commitment to athletic diversity and community recreation in the city.

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Seeds of Peace Monument and Cultural Installations

Cultural development continued with the approval of the Seeds of Peace Monument on October 7 by the San Jose City Council. The unanimous decision allows the artwork, designed by Mario Chiodo, to be installed at Arena Green West, adjacent to the SAP Center. The project is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of San Jose and philanthropist Diane Brandenburg, who serves as the lead sponsor for the initiative.

Brandingburg launched the public fundraising phase for the sculpture during a party in downtown San Jose on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The event featured interactions with the San Jose Sharks mascot SJ Sharkie, highlighting the intersection of local sports culture and public art. The monument represents a significant contribution to the city's civic spaces, aiming to foster community dialogue through artistic expression.

2026 Sports Legacy and John Poch Contributions

2026 stands out as a landmark year for sports in San Jose, driven largely by the efforts of San Jose Sports Authority Executive Director John Poch. The city hosted dozens of major events, including activities related to Super Bowl XL and the FIFA World Cup. Additionally, NCAA March Madness games took place at the SAP Center, drawing large crowds to the downtown area.

Poch, along with staff members Darren Centi and Trevor Shore, orchestrated the logistics for these massive gatherings. The FIFA World Cup celebrations included matches such as Mexico versus Czechia, which drew fans to San Pedro Square in June 2026. The San Jose Earthquakes and the San Jose Sports Authority co-hosted these events, cementing the city's status as a premier destination for international sports. Poch's work ensured that these complex operations proceeded smoothly, earning him recognition as an unsung hero of the SJ2026 initiative.