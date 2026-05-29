Former Attorney General Pam Bondi faces questions over the handling and release of Jeffrey Epstein files, amid backlash from victims and lawmakers over redactions and transparency.

Bondi was ousted from her role as attorney general in April. She will testify Friday in a closed-door hearing about the release of the Epstein files.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Feb. 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.related to President Trump. Epstein died in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Bondi has defended the department's work and its release; she has argued that some missteps happened because government lawyers faced a tight timeline imposed by Congress to review millions of pages of material.

"We haven't seen the full release of the files, so that's already a violation of the law," said Dani Bensky, referencing the. Bensky, who says Epstein sexually abused her as a young ballerina, says Bondi's release of the files without proper redactions of victims' identities,"sends such a chilling effect to the rest of the survivor community.

" Beyond the Epstein files, Bondi's time in office had been marked by criticism from some legal experts and others who say she oversaw what they term thethat she was"deeply sorry for what any victim, any victim, has been through, especially as a result of that monster. " She pushed back on lawmakers' criticism of her handling of the files and defended her work.

"To address the Epstein files, more than 500 attorneys and reviewers spent thousands of hours painstakingly reviewing millions of pages to comply with Congress' law," Bondi said at the hearing. "We've released more than 3 million pages, including 180,000 images, all to the public while doing our very best in the time frame allotted by the legislation to protect victims.

"Friday's hearing has drawn additional scrutiny in recent weeks because it will be held behind closed doors and transcribed, rather than videotaped under oath. "We're demanding that it be both videotaped under oath and released to the public," California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the committee, told NPR.. The committee videotaped and released a recording of the Clintons' deposition to the public.

Other transcriptions, like Lutnick's, were released days after the testimony. Bondi's transcription will be released in a similar manner, according to the committee.

"It should be transcribed, it should be filmed, and it should be publicly released as quickly as possible," said Bensky. She says"context is lost" when the hearing is only transcribed. The survivors have continued to repeat the"same talking points over and over" to the DOJ, Bensky added.

"And it's just not getting any better. "wrote that Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department's current assistant attorney general for civil rights, is among the lawyers representing Bondi. The arrangement was first reported byWhen a government official or former official testifies about matters tied to that office,"an attorney for the government often appears on behalf of the United States to assert privileges," Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor and professor at the University of Michigan Law School, said in an email.

Dhillon did not respond to requests for comment. The DOJ said in a statement that Dhillon and other department personnel will be at the hearing"to assist the Committee in understanding the Department's role in implementing and complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act during her tenure. "





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