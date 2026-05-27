Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer weeks after departing as Trump's attorney general: report

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the DOJ last month, according to a report from Axios.

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Yates also addresses criticism surrounding her ousting. Bondi, 60, who left her role at the Justice Department in early April, underwent treatment and is recovering, a source told Katie Miller, a former White House staffer and podcast host who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, reposted the report on X Tuesday evening.

Attorney General Pam Bondi takes her seat before testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. , on Feb. 11, 2026. Axios disclosed the health update while reporting that Bondi has been appointed by President Donald Trump to an advisory committee focused onU. S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

, on Oct. 7, 2025. The council is co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche attends a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. , on Nov. 19, 2025.

"Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900," Trump wrote. "We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.

" U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. In a post on X confirming her exit from the Justice Department, Bondi said she remains"eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again.

"to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration," Bondi wrote. "Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history," she added.





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