Pam Abdy Laments Exits of Top Female Executives in Hollywood: “It Is Upsetting to See”

Abdy, who was ousted as Warner Bros. co-film chief after Paramount Skydance completed its $111 billion acquisition of the studio, received Women in Film’s inaugural Vanguard Award on Thursday night.

was on hand to receive one of the evening’s big awards, one month after being ousted as the film chief at “I have been relaxing and taking a breath and taking a minute and hanging out with my family,” Abdy toldon the event‘s red carpet of what she has been up to in the past month, adding that her family was with her atAt this year‘s WIF Honors, Abdy is receiving the inaugural Vanguard Award, a recognition for a leader whose career embodies the qualities that move the industry forward, and is set to be presented the award by Nancy Meyers.

Meyers worked with Abdy on her latest feature film,“It feels completely humbling,“ Abdy said of the recognition.

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“I am super proud to be a part of this organization and what it stands for and also be here to pass on whatever I can to the next generation. That is the most important thing to me.

“completed its $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. last month. During her tenure at the studio, Abdy oversaw a slate that included movies from female directors like Emerald Fennell, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Meyers; 2025 saw films directed by women drop toA subject that is being discussed with increasing alarm in industry circles, and was certainly a subject at Thursday night‘s WIF event, is the recent culling of top female executives during the ongoing layoffs and larger restructuring following the latest round of Hollywood mergers and acquisitions.

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In addition to Abdy, Cindy Holland exited her post as Paramount‘s streaming chief, while“Obviously, it is upsetting to see,“ Abdy offered of a raft of departures of female executives among Hollywood‘s top ranks. She went on to add: “But all of these women are incredible women and have incredible careers. These one moments don‘t define you. What defines you is the work you did and the work you left behind and the work you hope to do in the future.

That‘s all we can keep doing, especially us executives, is try and support the next generation of storytellers and all of the artists.

“ Where Abdy ends up next has been the subject of much speculation in Hollywood, with many wondering if she and her former Warner Bros. co-film head Mike De Luca would be taking over at Netflix’s film operation, after the firing of Dan Lin. When asked about her next move, Abdy said, “I have no idea what we are going to do next. Honestly, it is kind of a nice thing to not know. ”