Paloma Faith Shares the Realities of Motherhood as She Pumps Breast Milk at the BAFTA TV Awards

Paloma Faith candidly reveals the challenges of attending the BAFTAs as a new mother, showcases friendship dynamics with Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, and discusses her breastfeeding journey and past feud with Alan Carr.

Paloma Faith recently opened up about the less glamorous aspects of attending awards shows shortly after giving birth, when she shared a candid moment from the BAFTA TV Awards.

The 44-year-old singer, who welcomed her third child in March with boyfriend Stevie Thomas, revealed the challenges of balancing motherhood and award show_attendance in a humorous and relatable post. The star, already a mother to two daughters aged nine and five from her previous relationship with Leyman Lahcine, took to Instagram during the ceremony to show herself pumping breast milk in the restroom.

In a lighthearted video, she jokingly remarked that the footage was 'too graphic' to fully share, but explained that she had to step out of the event to take care of her breastfeeding needs. She playfully added that celebrity Amanda Holden had assisted her with setting up her wearable breast pumps under her black fringed gown.

Paloma later posted a triumphant snapshot with Amanda at their table, proudly displaying the filled bags of breastmilk with the caption: 'The end result, thanks @noholdenback'. The singer has been open about her breastfeeding journey in the past, admitting she faced significant pain while nursing her first two children but persisted due to societal pressures. She encouraged other mothers to be kinder to themselves, saying: 'stop blaming ourselves for everything that may succeed or not'.

Accompanying Paloma and Amanda at the BAFTAs was their mutual friend Alan Carr, who had just won the public-voted Memorable Moment Award for his victory on Celebrity Traitors. The trio shared playful moments throughout the evening, including a selfie of Paloma laughing as Alan posed with his BAFTA trophy in front of his face, and a group picture where all three were in stitches at dinner, captioned by Amanda: 'Blondes have more fun, especially with Alan'.

Alan and Paloma previously had a public fallout when he chose her as his first 'victim' on the game show The Celebrity Traitors, which led to her expressing disappointment. She commented on the Traitors podcast, Uncloaked, stating that if roles were reversed, she wouldn't have made the same move. Fortunately, their friendship was eventually repaired after a heartfelt apology, and the group enjoyed a joyful reunion at the BAFTAs





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Paloma Faith BAFTA TV Awards Breastfeeding Motherhood Celebrity Friendships

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