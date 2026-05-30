Palo Verde Park is new and improved after nearly $5 million in renovations on Tucson's eastside

Tucson's Palo Verde Park is new and improved after nearly $5 million in upgrades, including new pickleball courts, a basketball court, and 100+ trees.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Palo Verde Park on Tucson's eastside has reopened following nearly $5 million in renovations, unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The upgrades were funded through Proposition 407 and include three new pickleball courts, the Judith Blair Basketball Court, named in honor of the mother of University of Arizona Basketball alumni and former NBA player Joseph Blair, a new playground with shade structures, and more than 100 new trees planted throughout the park.

Palo Verde Park reopens after nearly $5M in upgrades Danny Arredondo, an eastside neighbor, was among the first to enjoy the newly renovated space.

"It's so fun out here, I come out here to play with my friends over there," Arredondo said. The Ferdeen family, longtime visitors to Palo Verde Park, said the renovations are a welcome sight for the neighborhood.

"I mean, this is like growing up in this park and this neighborhood and the city has been awesome and brought me right back to where I started," Adam Ferdeen said. "All that stuff just means a lot to me because that means that it's going to last many decades more and, you know, starting brand new again," the family member said. Ward 2 City Councilmember Paul Cunningham said the project is something the entire community can be proud of.

"So when you really think about it, it's really special to have something like this and at this time of year as the grass starts to green up," Cunningham said. "You see a beautiful green, brand new park, and that's what Tucson deserves. " — JJ McKinney joined KGUN 9 in July of 2025 as a multimedia journalist.

He graduated from Colorado State University in May of 2025 with a degree in journalism and media communications and a minor in law. With a background in investigative reporting and documentary filmmaking, JJ is dedicated to giving a platform to the voices of his community. Share your story ideas and important issues with JJ by emailing jj.mckinney@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.





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