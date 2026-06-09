Palo Alto Sees Nineteen Home Sales Topping at $9.85 Million

Nineteen residential properties were sold in Palo Alto over the past week, with the highest transaction at $9.85 million for a Tevis Place residence. The average sale price was $3.1 million, reflecting the city's enduring premium real estate market across various property ages and sizes.

Palo Alto 's residential real estate market showed significant activity last week, with nineteen homes changing hands. Notably, the highest-priced sale was a single-family home located in the first block of Tevis Place, which sold for $9.85 million.

This modern residence, built in 2020, spans 3,866 square feet and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, translating to a price per square foot of $2,548. The transaction was finalized on April 29. Other high-value transactions included a property on Channing Avenue that sold for $5.95 million, a home on Melville Avenue for $6.05 million, and a house on Sutherland Drive for $5.38 million.

The sales data reflects a diverse range of properties, from historic homes built in the early 20th century to recently built residences, with sale prices per square foot varying from $1,573 to $2,993 across the reported listings. The average sale price for the nineteen properties was approximately $3.1 million. Several homes commanded prices well above the local average.

A dwelling on South Court sold for $4.12 million, equating to $2,837 per square foot for its 1,452-square-foot area, while a property on Ely Place fetched $3.75 million at $2,047 per square foot. The list also includes entries like a 1996-built home on Everett Avenue that sold for $3.2 million and a 1950-built house on South Court. These figures underscore the premium placed on both newer constructions and well-maintained older properties in desirable Palo Alto neighborhoods.

The sales occurred over a short period, with most transactions finalized between April 24 and May 1. Properties varied considerably in size and configuration, from a compact 1,316-square-foot home with two bedrooms on Alma Street that sold for $2.625 million, to the sprawling Tevis Place residence. The data suggests sustained demand in the market, with even smaller or older homes reaching multi-million-dollar price points.

For instance, a 1,623-square-foot home on College Avenue from 1932 sold for $3.13 million, and a 1,807-square-foot house from 1926 on Mariposa Avenue changed hands for $3 million. The report, generated by an automated system from public county records, provides a snapshot of high-end real estate activity in one of California's most competitive housing markets





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