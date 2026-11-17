Palo Alto residential sales reached $10.4 million total this week, highlighted by a $7.2 million Bryant Street home. Full breakdown of 10 transactions and price trends.

Palo Alto's residential real estate market recorded $10.4 million in total sales volume over the week of Oct. 12, driven by a prominent $7.2 million transaction. A total of ten residential properties changed hands during this period, establishing a median sales price of $3.1 million across the inventory. The average price per square foot for these recorded transactions stood at $1,577, reflecting the sustained value of properties in this high-demand Silicon Valley locale. These figures represent deals where the title was officially recorded during this specific week, regardless of when the initial purchase agreements were signed. This data provides a clear snapshot of the liquidity and pricing dynamics currently shaping the local housing market.

$7.2 Million Bryant Street Home Leads Weekly Sales

The single-family residence located in the 2900 block of Bryant Street topped the list as the most expensive residential real estate sale in Palo Alto for the week. This substantial property sold for $7,210,000, representing a premium valuation in one of the city's established neighborhoods. The house was constructed in 2014, offering modern construction standards and design elements that appeal to contemporary buyers. It features a living area of 3,138 square feet, which translates to a price per square foot of $2,298. The home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, providing ample space for a large family. The transaction for this high-value property was finalized on Oct. 8, marking a significant move in the upper tier of the local market.

Also read Real-estate broker to the stars Carl Gambino reveals secret pancreatic cancer battle

Mid-Range Sales Between $1 Million and $3.7 Million

The mid-range segment of the market saw seven transactions, with prices ranging from $1.065 million to $4.968 million, demonstrating robust activity across various property types. A single-family home in the 700 block of Kendall Ave. sold for $3,720,000, boasting 1,866 square feet of living space and a price per square foot of $1,994. Similarly, a 2,182-square-foot house in the 2300 block of Emerson Street fetched $4,350,000, also at $1,994 per square foot, highlighting the consistent premium pricing in this bracket. Another notable sale occurred in the 800 block of Waverley Street, where a 2,012-square-foot residence built in 2004 sold for $4,580,000, equating to $2,276 per square foot. These properties, built between 1924 and 2004, cater to diverse buyer preferences for both historic charm and modern amenities.

Advertisement

Lower-Priced Properties and Condo Activity in Palo Alto

Entry-level and condominium sales rounded out the weekly data, with prices ranging from $283,500 to $1.92 million, offering varied options for different buyer segments. A condominium in the 4100 block of El Camino Real sold for $1,414,000, featuring 1,375 square feet and three bathrooms, with a price per square foot of $1,028. In contrast, a smaller condo in the 2400 block of West Bayshore Road, built in 1972, sold for $283,500, with a significantly lower price per square foot of $313 due to its 906-square-foot size. A 1,733-square-foot home on Holly Oak Drive closed for $1,500,000, while a 1924-built house on Hopkins Ave. sold for $1,920,000. These transactions illustrate the wide spectrum of values available to purchasers in the current market conditions.

East Palo Alto Transaction and Market Implications

Distinct from the Palo Alto core, a single-family home in East Palo Alto also recorded a sale, indicating cross-border market activity within the region. The property located in the 2200 block of Poplar Ave. in East Palo Alto sold for $1,065,000, representing a lower price point compared to the immediate neighbors in Palo Alto. Built in 1952, the 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home was closed on Sept. 15, although it is included in this week's reporting of recorded titles. This transaction, alongside the ten Palo Alto sales, contributes to the broader narrative of Bay Area housing affordability and demand. The data, sourced from public records digitized by local county offices, provides essential insights for stakeholders monitoring real estate trends in Santa Clara County.