Police say the incident happened Oct. 30 at Watercourse Way on Channing Avenue.

Trinity AudioPALO ALTO — A masseur is facing felony charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault last month in Palo Alto, police said. On Nov. 6, a woman in her 30s reported she had been sexually assaulted by her masseur on Oct. 30 at Watercourse Way, a bathhouse and spa located at 165 Channing Ave.

, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. An investigation revealed the masseur — identified as Seth Croswhite, 40, of San Jose — had sexually assaulted the woman during a massage appointment, police said. On Monday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office charged Croswhite with two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration, according to police.

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Administrative personnel at the business worked with investigators and began the process of terminating Croswhite as soon as they learned about his arrest, police said.

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“At this time, police are not aware of any additional victims,” police said in a news release. Anyone with information related to the case can contact the police department at 650-329-2413. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text 650-383-8984 or email