Palmieri ‘type of player' may be available for Flyers at No. 21 in draft

J.P. Hurlbert is a Kyle Palmieri “type of player.” Would he be a good fit for the Flyers at No. 21 in the 2026 NHL draft?

Porter Martone and Danny Briere reflected on the rookie winger’s first taste of the NHL and the playoffs with the Flyers. That, of course, makes life a little different for the club's amateur scouting staff leading up to the 2026 NHL draft.

Barring a trade, the Flyers will pick at 21st overall. It's their lowest first-round spot since 2020. So the Flyers know the draft is still critical to what they want to do, even when they're lower in the order. , we wanted to build a team that was going to be here for a long time; not just to go for it for a year or two," general manager Danny Briere said last month.

"That's still the same approach on my end. " The Flyers have only five picks in this draft, which will be held June 26-27. The first round is Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at 11 a.m. ET.

"I'll tell you how I feel about drafts and I'll be totally blunt with you," TSN director of scouting Craig Button said Tuesday in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I think it's f---ing bulls--t when I hear about, 'Oh, this draft isn't as good. ' Here are the numbers. Approximately 45 players from any draft will play 350 games or more in the NHL.

It might be 47 one year, 42 another year. That's the number — you get 45 players that'll play 350 games or more with varying degrees of success.

"And I know this about the draft. The teams that get good players from the draft say it was a good draft. The teams that don't get good players from the draft say it wasn't a good draft. So when people start telling me about a draft ahead of time, I call bulls--t.

""What you're trying to do is find a player that you feel has the potential to be an NHL player," Button said. "That might be a third-line center, that might be a second-line scoring winger. Hey, listen, maybe you get David Pastrnak, who's a superstar .

"But the focus has to be on, 'OK, what type of player do we like, what type of player do we think the guy can be? ' And then get after it and understand what the development path is, and then try to help that player be the best he can be. Put a stake in the ground and celebrate who you're drafting.

"He has a goal-scoring prowess predicated on guile and confidence. He doesn't own elite speed or size, but he can beat a goalie without help. He finds the right areas and finishes.

"He knows how to score in and around the net," Button, a former NHL GM and scout, said. "He's not going to carry the puck end to end, he's not going to flash and dash you, but he's real good at understanding how to get open in the offensive zone, how to take advantage in the offensive zone and he's going to pay a price in the offensive zone. " Hurlbert had a prolific one-and-done WHL season with Kamloops.

Over 68 games, he led all rookies in goals with 42 and points with 97. He delivered a hat trick in his debut and finished with three on the year. And he didn't turn 18 years old until after the season.. He sees a Kyle Palmieri"type of player" in Hurlbert.

The 35-year-old Palmieri has played in 925 career NHL games, putting up 30 goals twice and 50 or more points four times.

"A player of his physical stature, he's not a guy that goes and gets engaged physically and tries to overpower guys," Button said. "You do it with your brain, your smarts, you anticipate, you get to the right spots — he does all of those things. And he pays the price. That's why I say Kyle Palmieri.

"Sure, the Flyers have a ton of young wingers, but Hurlbert would be a really nice addition to their prospect pool. The Flyers could use more shoot-first, goal-scoring potential in their system. Maybe the high-end upside isn't quite there because Hurlbert doesn't overwhelm you with speed or power. Still, though, there's a lot to like.

His type of point production at No. 21 seems like pretty good value. He'd further add to the Flyers' promising outlook on the wing along with Martone, Foerster, Matvei Michkov, Alex Bump, Denver Barkey and Nikita Grebenkin.





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