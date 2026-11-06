Palmer pastor pleas for thieves to return stolen nativity scene: ‘You can’t steal Christmas’

The pastor of a Catholic church is asking for a valuable nativity scene to be returned days after he says it was stolen.

PALMER, Alaska - The pastor of a Catholic church is asking for a valuable nativity scene to be returned days after he says it was stolen from the parish parking lot.

The Rev. Michael Shields, a pastor of St. Michael’s Parish in Palmer, said Thursday that he believes the church’s sculpted nativity scene was stolen sometime in the last two days. The scene depicts the traditional figures of Mary, Joseph, and infant Jesus Christ, along with the three wise men and angels surrounding them. The entire scene sits inside a handcrafted wooden crèche cabin that was on a flatbed trailer when it was stolen, Shields says.

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The pastor said the nativity scene was created over seven years, built and paid for by the parishioners of his church. The figures were molded after the Italian image of Jesus, he said. It’s why he’s stunned that someone would take it.

“If you would have looked inside, you would have seen the pictures of Christ and Mary and Joseph and all the shepherds, you would say, ‘Well, this is definitely not just a regular trailer,’” he explained. “That’s what was so strange. So how somebody would take that and not be touched to say, ‘Hey, this is not something I can steal.

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’” Shields said he went to fetch the trailer with the nativity on it Thursday morning as preparations to place it around downtown Palmer were beginning, but when he arrived in the parish parking lot, it was gone.

“I have no idea,” he said when asked about what he thinks happened. “In Palmer, quite honestly, we don’t have cameras on our church because I don’t think people are going to steal things from us. ” Shields said the figurines are valued around $25,000 to $30,000, and also said he would be willing to trade another trailer that he owns for the nativity scene to be returned.

“You’re more than welcome to it, and we can talk about why you took it,” he said when asked what he would tell those who took it. “Just give me what’s inside, because that’s the figures of Christ’s birth. ” Shields said the church filed a police report for the theft, and parishioners have been sleuthing online, posting on Facebook for others to keep an eye out for it.

Until St. Michael’s gets its nativity back, Shields said that he will pray for the culprit who took it, offering a tone of forgiveness in asking that their “heart to be softened. ” “You can’t steal Christmas ... it’s in the heart of every person,” Shields said.

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“But the figurines really help us to celebrate the work. And I think that’s the beautiful part. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com