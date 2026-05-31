Palmer Girls and Soldotna Boys Claim Alaska Division II Soccer Titles

Palmer girls defeat Kenai Central 3-1 for first title since 2023, while Soldotna boys top Ketchikan 1-0 in extra time to avenge last year's shootout loss.

WASILLA - Palmer's girls soccer team claimed the Alaska State Division II championship with a 3-1 victory over Kenai Central on Saturday, while the Soldotna boys ended a two-year drought with a 1-0 extra-time win over Ketchikan.

The doubleheader at Wasilla High School showcased the depth of high school soccer in the state, with both matches featuring dramatic moments and individual heroics. The Palmer Moose, under head coach Caesar Marciales, jumped ahead early when Kylee Korinko scored in the opening half. Korinko, who moved back to Alaska from California just six months ago, gave Palmer a 1-0 lead with a well-placed shot.

Kenai Central equalized just before halftime as freshman Carlyene Wortham struck from long distance, beating the Palmer goalkeeper. The goal energized the Kardinals, but Palmer dominated the second half. Korinko added her second goal on what she described as a lucky shot that slipped past the Kenai keeper. Another Palmer player added an insurance goal to seal the 3-1 win.

The Moose celebrated with ice cream from Big Dipper Homemade Ice Cream, a reward Marciales promised for every one-touch goal at state. Korinko said the team welcomed her with open arms, and the chemistry built over years helped them succeed. Kenai Central, which had won the previous two titles, graduated 11 seniors and could not replicate its past success. The Kardinals fought hard but could not overcome the Moose's relentless pressure.

In the boys final later that afternoon, Soldotna avenged last year's shootout loss in the championship game. The Stars and Ketchikan played a tense, defensive battle through regulation and the first 10-minute extra period. Neither team could find the back of the net despite several scoring chances. In the second extra session, Johnathan Wardas pounced on a loose ball in front of the Ketchikan goal and tapped it in past the goalkeeper.

Wardas said he saw the rebound and knew the goalkeeper was out of position; he simply needed to tap it in. The euphoric moment led him to pull off his shirt and race toward the Soldotna cheering section, earning a red card for the celebration. That left Soldotna shorthanded for the final minutes, but the defense held firm.

Stars goalkeeper Luke Hillyer made several key saves throughout the game, including a crucial stop in extra time to keep the clean sheet. Wardas credited his team's trust and preparation, contrasting this year's mindset with last year's exhaustion. Ketchikan put together good touches early but could not finish. The win gave Soldotna its second title in three seasons, after a heartbreaking shootout loss in 2025.

The championship games capped a successful weekend of high school soccer in Wasilla, with fans packing the stands to support their teams. Both Palmer and Soldotna will look to build on their victories next season, while Kenai Central and Ketchikan aim to rebound from the losses. The Moose's victory marks a return to glory after finishing as runner-up in recent years, while the Stars' win solidifies their status as a Division II powerhouse





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Alaska High School Soccer Division II State Championship Palmer Moose Soldotna Stars Kylee Korinko Johnathan Wardas

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