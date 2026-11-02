Palm Beach Jet Crash Kills 9; Rumors About Lenny Kravitz Debunked

A Learjet crash in Florida killed nine people. Lenny Kravitz was not on board despite viral rumors. Details on the crash and victim identities are emerging.

On Sunday, November 1, a private Learjet 60 aircraft bound for the Bahamas crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, resulting in the deaths of all nine people on board. The tragic incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. ET when the jet struck a roadway near the intersection of Cresthaven and Greenacres. This event has sparked widespread media coverage and public interest, particularly regarding the identities of those aboard the flight.

Crash Details And Immediate Aftermath

The aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas prior to the crash. Flight data and radio transmissions indicate that the crew reported light, clear ice that was manageable and moderate turbulence while flying at approximately 35,000 feet. The situation deteriorated rapidly as the pilot declared an emergency, stating over the radio, "We're going to crash into the ground," before the jet descended uncontrollably.

Also read Lenny Kravitz trashes sick rumors he was on doomed Learjet

The impact created significant destruction on the ground. Local officials described the scene by noting that the plane looked like a missile going down and left a large crater on the side of the road. The fiery crash resulted in localized fires and forced the emergency evacuation of approximately 600 mobile home residents in the surrounding area. Fortunately, no one on the ground was killed or injured despite the flying debris.

Lenny Kravitz Rumors Incorrectly Linked

Rumors immediately began circulating on social media suggesting that American singer Lenny Kravitz was among the passengers. This speculation intensified after a female pilot posted about taking a famous singer on a similar route. The since-deleted Facebook post from a Florida-based pilot read, "Honored to be flying the one and only Lenny Kravitz from to tomorrow. Looking forward to having him on board." The post was interpreted by many as a confirmation of his presence on the doomed flight.

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The pilot involved in the earlier flight, who was wrongly identified as the person flying the crashed jet, issued a public clarification to stop the misinformation. She wrote, "I was recently made aware that there are rumors that I was the pilot of the recent crash in Palm Beach. I would like to respectfully clarify I was not. I ask that people please stop speculating and spreading misinformation on this tragedy and be respectful of those involved." She added that her heart goes out to all those lost and affected.

Victim Identities And Official Statements

Authorities have not yet released the full identities of the nine victims, but some information has come to light through family members. One of the pilots on the flight was identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Filgueiras, according to her mother. This confirmation helps to partially piece together the passenger list, though the U.S. Transportation Secretary and local law enforcement have not provided a complete manifest of the nine deceased individuals.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The presence of clear ice and moderate turbulence noted in the transmissions will likely be a focal point for investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board typically leads such inquiries to determine mechanical failures, weather conditions, or human error as the primary cause of the tragedy.