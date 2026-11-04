Palm Beach County Shifts Left While Republicans Win Florida Governor Race

Donald Trump's home county shows strong Democratic gains in local races, yet Byron Donalds wins the Florida governorship and Ashley Moody takes the Senate seat.

Palm Beach County moved sharply toward Democrats on Tuesday as election results came in, marking a significant political shift in the home county of President Donald Trump. Despite this local trend, Republican candidates maintained control over key statewide positions, including the governorship and U.S. Senate seat. The Associated Press reported these figures as of 8:53 p.m. ET, highlighting the complex dynamics of the recent election cycle in Florida.

Democratic Gains in Trump's Home County

With more than 95 percent of the vote counted, Angie Nixon, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, led by 10 points in Palm Beach County. This result represents a 10-point swing from the 2024 presidential margin in the area. David Jolly, the Democratic nominee for governor, also performed strongly, leading by 12 points in the same jurisdiction. José Javier Rodríguez, running for attorney general, secured an 11-point lead there as well.

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The shift is particularly notable given that Donald Trump lost Palm Beach County by just 0.74 points in 2024. Four years earlier, Joe Biden won the county by approximately 13 points. Consequently, Jolly's current lead sits just under Biden's previous margin and roughly 11 points above Kamala Harris's performance in the last presidential race. Trump cast an early ballot in person in West Palm Beach in October and stated he voted for Republicans across the ballot.

Romney Backed Candidates Secure Statewide Victories

Despite the local trends, Byron Donalds defeated David Jolly to become Florida's next governor. According to the AP's race call, Donalds received 50 percent of the vote, totaling 4,081,807 votes, while Jolly garnered 48.7 percent, or 3,970,771 votes. Donalds, a Republican representative backed by Trump, will succeed Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited. He is set to become Florida's first Black governor when he takes office.

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Florida has not elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Polling in the governor's race had been mixed, with most surveys giving Donalds a slight edge. Jolly, a former Republican congressman who joined the Democratic Party in 2025, ran on issues of affordability and the boom in AI data centers. He frequently referred to his opponent as "data center Donalds" during the campaign.

Senate Race Results and Strategic Implications

In the U.S. Senate special election, Republican Ashley Moody defeated Angie Nixon. The AP declared Moody the winner at 8:34 p.m. ET, with her leading by about 51 percent to 48 percent. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to the seat in January 2025 after Marco Rubio left to become secretary of state. She will serve the last two years of Rubio's term, and the seat is back on the ballot in 2028.

Nixon, a state representative, had upset establishment favorite Alex Vindman in the August primary. In a state where Democrats have not won a U.S. Senate race since 2012, the race saw intense messaging. Moody spent much of the campaign criticizing Nixon for joining the Democratic Socialists of America this year. Nixon criticized Moody for refusing to debate her opponents throughout the contest.

Congressional Districts Show Mixed Political Trends

Down-ballot results revealed varied outcomes across different congressional districts within Palm Beach County. Republican Representative Brian Mast led Democrat James Martin by 9 points in the Palm Beach County portion of Florida's 21st Congressional District. That specific area voted 6 points more Democratic in the congressional race than it did in the 2024 presidential election. Across the entire district, Mast received 54.3 percent of the vote, or 175,691 votes, compared to Martin's 44.4 percent, or 143,544 votes.

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In contrast, Democratic Representative Lois Frankel led Republican Deborah Adeimy by 31 points in her redrawn 23rd Congressional District, which lies entirely within Palm Beach County. Frankel's district voted 17 points more Democratic than it did in the 2024 presidential race. Farther south, Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz defeated Trump-backed Scott Singer in the newly drawn 25th Congressional District. Moskowitz received 51.3 percent of the vote to Singer's 46.6 percent.

Electorate Size and Future Political Outlook

The midterm electorate was significantly smaller than the presidential one, affecting overall vote totals. About 558,000 votes had been counted in the county's Senate race on Tuesday night, whereas approximately 738,500 were cast in the 2024 presidential race. Donald Trump carried Florida with 56.1 percent of the vote against 43 percent in 2024. Moskowitz noted before the vote that his race would help decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin highlighted the significance of the local shifts, stating that Donald Trump's neighbors sent a clear message with their votes. In March, Emily Gregory had already flipped the state House district including Mar-a-Lago in a special election. These combined results illustrate a nuanced political landscape where national trends do not always align perfectly with local voter preferences in influential areas like Palm Beach County.