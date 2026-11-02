Palisades Fire Trial Resumes: Jury Selection Begins for Jonathan Rinderknecht

Jury selection has commenced for the second trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of starting the deadly 2025 Palisades fire. A previous jury deadlocked, prompting this retrial in Los Angeles federal court.

Jury selection began on Monday at the downtown federal courthouse in Los Angeles, marking the start of the second legal proceeding against Jonathan Rinderknecht. The suspect faces charges related to the 2025 firestorm that devastated the Pacific Palisades community. Hundreds of prospective jurors gathered for questioning to determine their suitability for the case.

Details of the 2025 Palisades Firestorm

The 2025 Palisades fire stands as the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history. Prosecutors allege the blaze began on New Year's Day as the Lachman Fire. It smoldered for seven days before Santa Ana winds re-ignited it into the catastrophic Palisades fire.

Also read Jury selection to begin in re-trial of Pacific Palisades arson suspect

The disaster resulted in the deaths of 12 people. It consumed 23,448 acres of land across Southern California. The economic toll included billions of dollars in damage and insurance claims. Approximately 6,500 structures were destroyed in the Palisades and Malibu regions.

Legal Charges and Previous Trial Outcome

Jonathan Rinderknecht was originally charged with three federal arson counts. These included destruction of property by fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire. Prosecutors later filed a superseding indictment that reduced the charges to two counts. These remaining charges focus on property destruction and interstate commerce impacts.

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An earlier trial concluded earlier this year with a hung jury. The panel deadlocked with a vote of 10-2 in favor of acquitting Rinderknecht on the original three arson-related charges. The failure to reach a unanimous verdict necessitated the current retrial.

Rebuilding Efforts in Pacific Palisades and Malibu

Recovery efforts are visible despite the legal proceedings continuing. Malibu has issued its 100th construction permit and first certificate of occupancy for rebuilt homes. This milestone marks progress in an area complicated by steep terrain and coastal erosion.

Infrastructure challenges include wastewater system upgrades and property-specific engineering demands. Palisades Village, a major shopping and dining center, underwent more than $100 million in renovations. The center closed after the January 2025 fire and is scheduled to reopen to the public next month.

Current Status of Fire Recovery and Legal Proceedings

The fire destroyed the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates, a facility located near the ocean in Pacific Palisades. An incarcerated hand crew assisted in fighting the flames during the height of the emergency. Photographs from June 2026 show empty lots where homes once stood under construction.

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The legal fate of Jonathan Rinderknecht remains unresolved pending the new jury's deliberation. The ongoing trial seeks to establish criminal liability for the start of the fire. The community continues to balance reconstruction with the aftermath of the historic disaster.