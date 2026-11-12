Palisades Fire Survivors Find Community and Hope Amid Rebuilding

After the 2025 Palisades Fire destroyed 6,837 structures, survivors like Barry Zetlin and Kathy Katims are rebuilding lives through new friendships and library resources in Pacific Palisades.

Barry Zetlin and his wife Andrea are preparing to move into their newly rebuilt home in the Pacific Palisades, marking a significant milestone in their recovery from the devastating 2025 Los Angeles fires. Their journey to completion comes as the second anniversary of the disaster approaches, highlighting the profound role of community in the long process of rebuilding after such a catastrophic event.

The Power of New Friendships in Rebuilding

The Zetlins, who have been residing in Playa Vista while their property in the Palisades was reconstructed, are now among the first on their block to finish their new home. Barry Zetlin emphasizes that the support he received extended far beyond traditional professional relationships, transforming contractors and architects into genuine friends. He described spending time with them as a weekly or monthly ritual that fostered deep connections, noting that their shared labor created a sense of camaraderie that felt like true friendship.

Also read Bay Theater to reopen Friday at Palisades Village; first movie screenings since deadly 2025 fire

Zetlin, an avid reader and book collector, is eager to return to his custom-built bookshelves and reconnect with the area. He contributed a short story to a writing group composed of other fire survivors, detailing how strangers became essential parts of his support network. He wrote about volunteers who sifted through debris, neighbors who offered advice, and even friends from trips who provided distraction, all of whom helped him cope with the dissociation caused by the disaster.

Kathy Katims and the Effort to Reconnect

Kathy Katims and her family, who lived in a blufftop house in the Pacific Palisades for nearly three decades, faced the hardest part of the disaster: the dispersal of their community. After the fire destroyed their home in 2023, many longtime friends moved to other parts of Southern California or left the state entirely. Katims noted that the absence of her established network was a significant challenge, prompting her to actively seek out new ways to build community.

Advertisement

To combat the isolation, Katims invited neighbors over for game nights and found solace in paddle tennis. This activity provided a necessary relief from the rebuilding process, which she and many other survivors describe as akin to a second job. Her efforts illustrate the broader struggle of Pacific Palisades residents who must replace lost social bonds while simultaneously managing the logistical nightmare of reconstruction.

Libraries and Institutions as Community Hubs

Local institutions are stepping in to fill the void left by displaced residents and destroyed community centers. Tommy Vinh Bui, a youth services librarian at the Lloyd Taber-Marina del Rey Library, observed families turning to the library for both resources and social connection. The branch continues to offer critical services, including soil testing and disaster preparedness information, ensuring that residents have access to vital tools for recovery.

In response to the ongoing needs of the region, the Palisades Library has established a temporary branch in its parking lot, operating from Tuesday through Saturday between 1 and 5 p.m. This extension of services demonstrates a commitment to maintaining accessibility for survivors. Additionally, a collaboration led by the Los Angeles County Library is focused on documenting the lived experiences, cultural heritage, and collective memory of those affected by the 2025 Eaton and Palisades fires, preserving these stories for future generations.

Looking Ahead as Anniversaries Approach

As the second anniversary of the 2025 Los Angeles fires nears, media outlets and community organizations continue to seek out the stories of homeowners, renters, and business owners affected by the disaster. The destruction of 6,837 structures in the Palisades area has left a lasting impact, but the resilience shown by survivors like the Zetlins and Katims offers a path forward.

Advertisement

Survivors are encouraged to share their experiences, including their connections to surviving gardens, trees, or new social groups, through designated submission forms. These narratives provide a comprehensive view of the emotional and logistical landscape of rebuilding, highlighting that while structures can be replaced, the community spirit forged in adversity remains the most valuable asset in the aftermath of tragedy.