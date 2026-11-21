A Los Angeles jury has convicted the man charged with setting the smoldering fire that later flared up into the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire.

‘GTA VI’ Sales Near $4B In First Day Of Launch; Yes, You Read That Correctly, Nearly $4BA Los Angeles jury has convicted the man charged with setting the smoldering fire that later flared up into Palisades Fire that devastated Pacific Palisades and Malibu in early 2025.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, was found guilty Friday of destruction of property by means of fire and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. How The L.A. Fires Sparked A Major Fight To Bring Back Local Film & TV Production: “We Cannot Wait Until We Have Lost The Business”Hollywood Workers, Still Reeling From Five Years Of Economic Turmoil, Turn To Collective Action In Wake Of L.A.

Also read Palisades Fire arson retrial: Jonathan Rinderknecht found guilty

Wildfires Back in June, a separate jury deadlocked 10-2 in favor of acquitting Rinderknecht on similar charges including a third for timber set afire. Prosecutors dropped that last charge, and the In the new indictment, the first charge referred only to Rinderknecht’s setting of the Lachman Fire on New Year’s Eve, rather than the Lachman and Palisades fires. The Lachman Fire smoldered for a week before Santa Ana winds re-ignited the flames.

During the just-ended trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt O’Brien argued that Rinderknecht was consumed by anger, loneliness and a thirst for revenge, prompting him to use a grill lighter to ignite hilltop vegetation around midnight on Dec. 31, 2024, at the remote, deserted area adjacent to the Pacific Palisades’ Summit neighborhood. But defense lawyer Steven Haney argued there was no direct evidence proving that his client set the earlier fire, saying the prosecution’s case lacked any witnesses to the alleged crime and consisted only of circumstantial allegations.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued in a statement Friday after the verdict.

“We respect the jury’s work and the long, difficult process that brought us to today’s verdict,” it reads in part. “Our first thought is with the families of those we lost and for everyone in our community whose lives were changed by this fire. No verdict, however important, could ever undo that loss.

” The Palisades Fire was the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles history, killing 12 people, burning 23,448 acres, costing billions in damage and insurance claims, and ruining much of the exclusive Pacific Palisades community, destroying about 6,500 structures across the Palisades and Malibu. Read more details below, and see the full news release from the U.S.The jury charged with determining if Jonathan Rinderknecht is guilty of starting the blaze in early 2025 that became the devastating Palisades Fire can’t come up with a verdict, yet.

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“The jury in the Jonathan Rinderknecht trial sent a subsequent note saying they are deadlocked,” the Justice Department tells Deadline today. “The trial continues. ” How long the trial continues now or if a mistrial is declared becomes the vital questions. U.S. District Court Judge Anne Hwang has instructed the jury to return on Friday morning to take another kick at the can.

A note from the jurors read out in court earlier this afternoon in downtown L.A. by the judge set the stage.

“We have people on both sides that are dead set, unwavering and unwilling to change their opinion,” the note, the second of the day, said. It went on to say: “We are at a standstill and unsure of how to proceed. ” Ex-Uber driver Rinderknecht has always insisted he is innocent of the charges and being put up as a fall guy for the failures of civic leaders and First Responders.

If a mistrial is declared in this instance, the feds could attempt another trial with a new jury and hope for a better outcome. After just over a day of deliberations on the arson charges after a 10-day trial, the jurors indicated they had a verdict just over 90 minutes ago. The currently incarcerated Rinderknecht, his defense team, prosecutors and various local, state and federal officials were brought into court after the judge was informed there was a “unanimous verdict.

”While there was some confusion initially over when their decision would be read out in court, and the clocked ticked away, it is now clear the case is in serious trouble — even as it continues. Looking at up to 45 years behind bars if found guilty, Rinderknecht was, in Department of Justice documents filed last fall, “indicted on one count of Destruction of Property by Means of Fire ); one count of Arson Affecting Property Used in Interstate Commerce ); and one count of Timber Set Afire , in a case arising out of the Lachman/Palisades Fire in January 2025. ”Today’s verdict or lack there of, will continue the frustration many feel over the wildfires, the response and the consequences.

While some reconstruction has taken place in the Palisades, as well as Malibu and out of the Eaton Fire that tore through Altadena, progress has been slow and stymied by all metrics. A major factor in the ongoing L.A. mayoral race, and the spark for the unsuccessful insurgency campaign of ex-Palisades resident and, the fires and the fallout hang heavy over the city and the community as another sign of a metropolis that has lost its way — even more so this past week with the just extinguished cold storage warehouse fire in Boyle Heights that prompted air quality and other health warnings. on October 8 last year.

The then 29-year-old is accused of intentionally starting a “hold over” fire the week before that eventually sparked into the Palisades Fire. Placed at the scene by his own iPhone and failed 9-1-1 calls, Rinderknecht later that New Year’s Day morning drove away from the area as LAFD started arriving on the scene, making a gesture to assist the firefighters, the DOJ’s filing of last year asserted.

A week later the same fire, which even after LAFD has been on the scene, had likely smoldered underground, reemerged and became known as the Palisades Fire. Destroying most of the Hollywood heavy community, the Palisades Fire killed more than a dozen people and decimated over 5,400 homes. Earlier this week, after closing arguments, defense lawyer Steve Haney entered a motion to have the case dismissed based on lack of compelling evidence by the feds.

With the bevy of online postings and asking AI platforms if you could start a fire with a lit cigarette, as well as Rinderknecht’s involvement with the January 1, 2025 that preceded the Palisades Fire, that dismissal effort was dismissed pretty quickly by Judge Hwang. More such motions from the defense may be in the offering ASAP if this deadlocked situation continues into next week.

A former Los Angeles resident was found guilty by a jury today of starting what became the Palisades Fire of January 2025, the most destructive wildfire in the city’s history. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, a.k.a.

“Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder,” was found guilty of one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. “Twelve people lost their lives and thousands lost their homes because of Jonathan Rinderknecht’s malicious conduct,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Thanks to the persistence and hard work of our prosecutors in the Central District of California, he will be held accountable.

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” “Jonathan Rinderknecht deliberately ignited a fire that killed 12 people and devastated an entire community,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli.

“We were determined to hold him accountable, and today’s guilty verdict delivers a measure of justice for the families who lost loved ones and the thousands whose lives were upended. ” According to evidence presented at a 14-day trial, on January 1, 2025, Rinderknecht ignited what came to be known as the Lachman and Palisades fires.

In the days leading up to the Lachman Fire, Rinderknecht exhibited extreme anger, indignation, and frustration about being unable to find companionship on New Year’s Eve 2024 and about a former co-worker whom he briefly dated in March 2024. Alone on New Year’s Eve, Rinderknecht drove several Uber passengers, nearly all of whom remembered him being angry that night.

He dropped off his final Uber passenger in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and drove to The Summit, a neighborhood where he had lived a few years earlier with a former lover. Rinderknecht drove towards Skull Rock Trailhead, parked his car, attempted to contact a former friend, and walked up the trail.

He then used his iPhone to take videos at a nearby hilltop area and listened to a rap song – to which he had listened repeatedly in previous days – whose music video included things being lit on fire. When Rinderknecht maliciously started the Lachman Fire just after midnight, he was alone in a small clearing on Hidden Buddha Hill in Pacific Palisades. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on January 1, 2025, environmental sensing platforms indicated the Lachman Fire had begun.

During the next five minutes, Rinderknecht called 911 several times, but didn’t get through because his iPhone was out of cellphone range. When he finally connected with 911, he was at the bottom of the hiking trail and reported the fire. By that point, a nearby resident already had reported the fire to authorities. Rinderknecht then fled in his car, passing fire engines driving in the opposite direction.

He then turned around and followed the fire engines to the scene, driving at a high rate of speed. Rinderknecht walked up the same trail from earlier that night to watch the fire and the firefighters. At approximately 1:02 a.m., he used his iPhone to take more videos of the scene. During an interview with law enforcement on January 24, 2025, Rinderknecht lied about where he was when he first saw the Lachman Fire.

He claimed he was near the bottom of a hiking trail when he first saw the fire and called 911, but geolocation data from his iPhone carrier showed that he was standing in a clearing 30 feet from the fire as it rapidly grew. Although firefighters quickly suppressed the Lachman Fire, the fire continued to smolder and burn underground within the root structure of dense vegetation.

On January 7, 2025, heavy winds caused the underground fire to surface and spread above ground in what became known as the Palisades Fire, which caused widespread damage in Pacific Palisades, killing 12 people, and destroyed 6,837 structures, causing an estimated $25 billion in damage in the most destructive wildfire in the city’s history. United States District Judge Anne Hwang scheduled a March 17, 2027 sentencing hearing, at which time Rinderknecht would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating this matter with substantial assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department and the United States Forest Service. Assistant United States Attorneys Mark A. Williams, Matthew W. O’Brien, and Danbee C. Kim of the Environmental Crimes and Consumer Protection Section are prosecuting this case. If you are a victim of the Palisades Fire, updates about this criminal case can be found on this webpage.

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