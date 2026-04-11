Palisades Arson Trial Resumes With Narrower Charges and Lighter Test Dispute

Jonathan Rinderknecht faces a second federal arson trial after a jury deadlocked 10 to 2 for acquittal. Prosecutors say he intentionally lit the Lachman fire, which became the deadly Palisades fire.

The second federal arson trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht opened Wednesday with prosecutors pursuing narrower charges against the man accused of starting the blaze that evolved into the deadly Palisades fire.

This retrial follows the first trial, which ended with a jury deadlocked 10 to 2 in favor of acquittal. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew O'Brien told jurors that the government has revised its approach, dropping one charge and emphasizing scientific evidence over alleged motive.

Also read Jury selected for Palisades fire re-trial

Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty to two counts of arson. Prosecutors are now focusing on specific damages rather than broad narratives about his resentment of wealthy neighbors, a theme prominent in the previous trial.

The revised charges include one count focusing solely on the Lachman fire, which began on January 1, 2025, and a second count holding Rinderknecht responsible for both the Lachman and Palisades fires. A third charge of setting timber afire was dropped entirely.

O'Brien stated that evidence will show Rinderknecht intentionally ignited brush on a Pacific Palisades hillside in the first minutes of New Year's Day 2025. He argued that the blazes were actually one continuous fire, with embers surviving in underground roots before winds carried them to the surface.

The case turns on whether Rinderknecht maliciously started the roughly 10-acre Lachman fire and whether it smoldered underground before emerging six days later as the Palisades fire, which killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

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Defense attorney Steve Haney challenged the prosecution's timeline, arguing that investigators decided the fire was caused by an open flame before conducting tests to prove it. He noted that Rinderknecht was charged in October 2025, but lighter tests were not requested until July 2026.

Haney told jurors, Decided, charged, tested, urging them to remember the order of events. He claimed that investigators reached their conclusion months before attempting to validate it with laboratory evidence.

Prosecutors highlighted laboratory tests alleging that a lighter could ignite the hillside vegetation. Haney seized on these tests to argue the opposite, showing jurors a video of 67 lighter tests where flames briefly ignited but then died out every time.

He played footage of a green barbecue lighter failing to sustain fire in a foil pan filled with dead vegetation from the area. Haney argued that the fire could not even cross a baking pan, let alone travel underground for six days.

The green lighter was found in Rinderknecht's car on January 24, 2025, more than three weeks after the fire started. The tests were ordered by prosecutors 11 months after Rinderknecht was initially charged.

Haney also raised fireworks as an alternative cause for the blaze. He announced that a witness will testify to hearing an explosion just before the fire sparked near the Hidden Buddha clearing.

Investigators placed Rinderknecht at the scene using cellphone records and surveillance images. O'Brien said location data placed Rinderknecht in a brush-filled gully 20 feet from where investigators determined the fire began.

Rinderknecht, an Uber driver at the time, made 16 calls to 911 on New Year's Eve. Prosecutors suspect he made recordings of these calls to create an alibi, claiming he first spotted the flames from farther down a trail.

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Haney described the calls as genuine efforts to summon help. He questioned gaps in surveillance images and noted that no witness or camera captured the actual ignition of the fire.

The defense renewed arguments that the hillside was not secured after the January 1 fire and burned a second time before investigators examined it. Haney claimed this destroyed potential evidence regarding the true cause.

Investigators also failed to obtain Verizon cellphone records before they became unavailable, Haney noted. This omission, he argued, prevents a complete reconstruction of Rinderknecht's movements and communications.

O'Brien again portrayed Rinderknecht as angry and unusually interested in fire, citing images of burning forests he generated on his phone before the blaze. However, the prosecution omitted detailed discussions of a French rap video that featured in the first trial.

Haney urged jurors not to let private messages, search history, or personality traits substitute for direct proof of arson. He emphasized that the government must prove what happened on Buddha Hill in the first few minutes of January 1.

Rinderknecht watched the opening statements dressed in a gray suit and blue tie. He is charged with two counts of arson stemming from the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The second trial is expected to last nearly two weeks. Jurors may be barred from weighing evidence regarding Los Angeles Fire Department missteps, focusing instead on Rinderknecht's actions.

The case has exposed Los Angeles' vulnerability to wildfire disasters. Officials are now scrutinizing response efforts and preparing better strategies for future incidents.