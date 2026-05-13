Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli settlers in West Bank, with Israeli military presence

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, in the presence of the Israeli military, according to the mayor of the town and Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. A group of settlers stole hundreds of sheep and assaulted residents in two towns before being repelled by the Israeli military.

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank in the presence of the Israeli military on Wednesday morning, according to the mayor of the town and Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

Eyewitnesses told CNN a group of settlers drove into the towns of Jilijliya and Sinjil Wednesday morning, stealing hundreds of sheep, while assaulting residents. The Israeli military said the incident is under review, and they are 'aware of reports' of what they described as 'suspects' who were injured and killed, but claimed it was Palestinians who stole livestock from the illegal outpost. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports





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Palestine West Bank Civilian Killings Israeli Settlers Illegal Outpost West Bank Settlements Israeli Military

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