Palestinian Physician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya Demands Release Following Prolonged Arbitrary Detention

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a pediatrician held without charge for over 530 days, reports torture and solitary confinement while mourning the loss of his son in a drone strike.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya , a distinguished Palestinian pediatrician, continues to fight for his freedom after being abducted and detained by Israeli authorities in 2024. For over 530 days, he has been held without any formal charges, a situation that his legal team describes as a grave violation of international law.

During a recent court hearing, Dr. Abu Safiya appeared via a digital screen, appearing significantly emaciated and restrained by handcuffs and shackles. Despite requests from his defense attorney, Nasser Abu Odeh, the court refused to remove the restraints. In a poignant statement delivered through his lawyer, the physician described his detention as both unjust and arbitrary, demanding his immediate release.

He emphasized that his only commitment has been to the medical profession, providing critical healthcare and life-saving services to the wounded, the sick, and the most vulnerable individuals in Gaza during one of the most devastating periods in the region's history. Israel continues to justify the detention by claiming that the doctor serves as an officer within the military medical services of Hamas, an allegation that is strongly contested by his defense.

The conditions of Dr. Abu Safiya's imprisonment have reportedly deteriorated sharply over time. He was recently transferred to solitary confinement at Nafha Prison in the Negev desert, a move believed to be a punitive measure in response to his legal appeals against his imprisonment. His attorney has raised alarms regarding the lack of basic medical care, noting that the doctor has been denied essential medications required to manage a chronic illness.

Furthermore, he suffers from debilitating pain in his back and neck, which is attributed to physical assaults endured while in custody. The cruelty of his confinement is further evidenced by the confiscation of his prescription glasses, which has left him with significant vision problems and an inability to read or write properly. Beyond the physical torture, the doctor has faced unimaginable personal loss.

A family member passed away from a fatal heart attack during the period of his imprisonment, and in October 2024, his 15-year-old son, Ibrahim Hussam Idris Abu Safiya, was killed in a drone strike, leaving the physician to grieve his child's death in the isolation of a prison cell. The case of Dr. Abu Safiya is viewed by human rights organizations as part of a wider, systematic campaign targeting the medical infrastructure of Palestine.

The Palestinian Human Rights Initiative (PHRI) has repeatedly called for the release of the doctor and more than a dozen other Palestinian physicians, along with hundreds of other medical professionals currently jailed by Israel. PHRI argues that these arrests are not merely security measures but are part of a concerted policy designed to dismantle and destroy the healthcare system in Gaza.

By removing highly trained specialists from their clinics and hospitals at a time when they are most urgently needed, the Israeli authorities have crippled the ability of the region to respond to a massive humanitarian crisis that has affected over 250,000 people. These detentions, often carried out without due process or clear evidence, represent a critical blow to the right to health for an entire population.

PHRI urges international actors and global human rights bodies to take immediate action to stop these detentions and ensure that medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law, demanding the immediate cancellation of all arbitrary detention orders against healthcare workers to allow them to return to their patients





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