Palestinian olive-picking clash sparks anti-Labour poster campaign

Political opponents of the Labour Party were accused of being Israeli agents after an Italian magazine 'The Abuse' used a photo of a smiling Israeli settler pointing his phone at a Palestinian woman. Multiple posters were seen near a busy stop and station, causing concern about community tensions in east London.

Election posters depicting a grinning Jewish IDF soldier as 'Labour's monster' have been reported for 'stirring up anti-Semitism' by the police in east London. The series of posters, which also assert that 'Labour want you to forget the genocide', were found near a bus stop and tube station.

They violate the Public Order Act and the Representation of the People Act, according to a report submitted by Alex Hearn, an employee at Labour Against Anti-Semitism. A photographer confirmed the photos' authenticity, showing the expression on the Israeli settler's face as a reaction to Palestinians. The issue dedicated to denouncing Israeli expansionism has not retracted or apologised for its cover, despite doubts about the image's authenticity





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Anti-Semitism Public Order Act Representation Of The People Act L'espresso Olive-Picking Clash Israeli Expansionism Palestinian Communities

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