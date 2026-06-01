Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Forces at West Bank Barrier

A 26-year-old Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces at a concrete barrier separating the occupied West Bank from Jerusalem. The incident has sparked concerns about the increasing number of Palestinians attempting to enter Israel illegally to work.

A 26-year-old Palestinian man, Imad Haroun Ishtayeh , was shot and killed by Israeli forces at a concrete barrier separating the occupied West Bank from Jerusalem .

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2026, during Ishtayeh's attempt to cross into Israel in search of a job. Ishtayeh had previously run a poultry slaughterhouse in his home village of Salem, but business had deteriorated due to an economic crisis in the West Bank. He had decided to cross into Israel in search of employment, but was shot in the thigh by Israeli forces. Ishtayeh was pronounced dead at the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah.

The incident has sparked concerns about the increasing number of Palestinians attempting to enter Israel illegally to work, with tens of thousands of Palestinians having held Israeli work permits in the past. However, access was sharply restricted after an economic slowdown hit the West Bank, leading to a surge in unemployment. In recent years, around 50 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, with over 38,000 arrested, according to the Palestinian official WAFA news agency.

The incident has also raised concerns about the fragile ceasefire between Israel and the militant Palestinian Hamas group in Gaza, where two Palestinians were killed and at least 10 injured in a separate incident on Sunday. In the West Bank, emergency responders reported that a 17-year-old Israeli girl was in serious condition and a 15-year-old teen was also hurt in a ramming attack near a bus stop at Gush Etzion Junction.

Israel's military said a soldier 'eliminated the terrorist on site. ' A third Israeli civilian was also hurt in the attack





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Imad Haroun Ishtayeh Israeli Forces West Bank Palestinian Man Killed Concrete Barrier Jerusalem Economic Crisis Unemployment Palestinian Hamas Group Gaza Ramming Attack Gush Etzion Junction

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