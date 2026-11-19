The Palestinian Foreign Ministry reports over 22,000 children killed in Gaza since October 2023, urging international action to protect Palestinian youth amid ongoing conflict.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has issued a stark statement highlighting the severe conditions facing children in Gaza on the eve of World Children's Day. This declaration comes as Israel continues its daily siege and military operations against the population in the territory.

Casualty Figures and International Obligations

Mohammed Oweis carries the body of his 4-year-old son, Yazan, who was killed by Israel in an attack, during a funeral in Gaza City on November 1, 2026. The ministry used this moment to present data stating that Israel has killed more than 22,000 Palestinian children and wounded over 45,000 others since the start of the genocide in October 2023.

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The ministry called on Thursday for urgent international action to protect Palestinian children and hold those responsible for violations against them accountable. It asserted that protecting Palestinian children is an international legal obligation that cannot be postponed.

Stopping Israeli crimes against them and holding their perpetrators accountable is described as a collective international responsibility by the ministry. The statement emphasized that more than 11,000 injured children have suffered serious wounds resulting in disabilities, deformities and long-term health effects.

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Displacement and Orphanhood Crisis

The ministry added that more than 71,000 children have been orphaned after losing one or both parents. Around 800,000 children remain displaced, many without safe shelter, stability or basic necessities.

The significance of the figures goes beyond the scale of human losses and affects the ability of Palestinian society to endure and the future of coming generations, the ministry noted. This crisis has created a humanitarian emergency that threatens the social fabric of the region.

In the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, the situation remains dire with Israel's military and illegal Zionist settlers killing more than 263 children and wounding over 2,186 others in the past three years.

Occupier Actions and West Bank Violence

More than 350 children have been abducted in the occupied West Bank during this period. Killings, injuries, arbitrary detention and forced displacement of children have intensified, alongside attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers, according to the ministry.

Illegal Israeli settlers storm Joseph's Tomb under army protection in the occupied West Bank, illustrating the lack of security for Palestinian residents. The ministry stressed that Palestinian children are entitled to international protections and that their rights to life, liberty, security, dignity, education, health and protection from all forms of violence are guaranteed under international law.

Infrastructure and Future Projections

Since October 2023, Israel, with US support, has waged a genocide in Gaza, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounding over 175,000, most of them women and children. The campaign has destroyed around 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure.

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Analysts estimate that the actual death toll from Israel's genocide in Gaza could reach 200,000, with 60 to 70 percent of the territory under Israeli occupation. This projection highlights the potential long-term demographic impact of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army and illegal settlers have intensified attacks on Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank. These actions include raids, abductions, home demolitions, forced displacement of Palestinian communities and illegal settlement expansion.

Call for Diplomatic Intervention

Continued Israeli violations against children in the occupied Palestinian territory represent a test of the international community's commitment to its legal and humanitarian obligations. The ministry stated that these violations require immediate global attention.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged the international community, the UN and its agencies, humanitarian organisations and the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to take immediate, concrete measures. These measures must aim to end the Israeli occupation and halt violations and settler attacks.

The ministry also requested the provision of effective international protection for children. This diplomatic push aims to secure legal safeguards for minors amidst the ongoing conflict and displacement.