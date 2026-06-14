Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 73,000, officials say, as Israel strikes despite ceasefire

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 73,000.

Wafaa Shurafa And Samy MagdyPalestinians clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, at al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 12, 2026.

– Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 73,000. The updated toll on Sunday came as Israel has continued to strike despite a fragile ceasefire deal reached in October. Confirmation came from Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the ministry’s records department, and Hamza Salem from the ministry’s public relations department.

On Sunday, the ministry said, there were five deaths: two in the southern city of Khan Younis and one in central Gaza, in addition to two who died of earlier wounds. Over 173,200 people have been wounded since the start of the war, which was ignited by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel. That attack killed some 1,200 people and took 251 others hostage. An Israeli strike on Saturday evening killed two Palestinians in Khan Younis.

The casualties were taken to Nasser hospital, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The health ministry, part of the Hamas-led government, is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and independent experts. It does not say how many of those killed were civilians or militants.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in densely populated areas. It says it is carrying out strikes against militants who pose a threat, and in response to ceasefire violations, including occasional attacks. The U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal reached in October ended full-scale military operations and led to the return of all the remaining hostages.

But other elements of the deal have stalled as Hamas has refused to disarm and Israeli troops have advanced, rather than withdrawn, since the deal was reached. Both sides accuse the other of violating the agreement but say it is still in effect. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. USA fans at The Block watch party on Friday hyped for the opening FIFA World Cup matchBosnian fans react to their county's first goalShare something about the 14-year-old on e-bike killed in tragic crash in Clay County‘They had rifles pointed at my babies’: Jacksonville mom recounts terrifying swatting prankSargassum seaweed returns to Jacksonville Beach, creating odor and cleanup challengesJacksonville braces for scorching heat index and weekend storms: What to expectFrom Afghanistan to Blue Origin — a Jacksonville veteran’s life cut short by a drunk driverA sign of the times?

Two more Riverside restaurants closing their doorsIt's prime time for primer! Welcome back to This Old Golf Cart... Saturday combines summer fun with one of the week’s biggest Jumbo Shrimp giveaways





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel expanding Gaza ‘yellow line’ to derail ceasefire talks: HamasThe Israeli army moves the 'yellow line' blocks westward by 300 metres in several areas of Gaza.

Read more »

Head of Palestinian soccer says he wasn't granted U.S. visa to attend World CupThe U.S. has not given a visa to the head of the Palestinian Football Association even though FIFA typically invites each national federation to the World Cup.

Read more »

Head of Palestinian soccer says he wasn’t granted US visa to attend World CupPalestinian soccer official Jibril Rajoub faces visa delays for 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

Israel kills 3 Palestinians in its air strikes in Gaza in new ceasefire violationThree Palestinians are dying following two separate Israeli air strikes inside Gaza in a direct breach of the ceasefire.

Read more »