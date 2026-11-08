Palestinian Committee Urges Global Churches to Aid 950000 Displaced in Gaza Floods

A Palestinian presidential committee appeals to global churches for urgent winter supplies and shelter for nearly 950,000 displaced Palestinians facing severe flooding in Gaza.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine has issued an urgent appeal to churches worldwide to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to displaced families in Gaza. The committee highlighted that nearly 950,000 Palestinians are currently living in areas highly susceptible to flooding, creating a critical situation as severe winter weather conditions impact the coastal enclave.

Dire Conditions for Displaced Families in Gaza

Severe winter storms have recently battered Gaza, causing widespread flooding and toppling dozens of unstable walls within displacement camps. Government media office reports indicate that heavy rain and gale-force winds, which began on Friday evening, have already flooded 70,000 tents. This environmental crisis exacerbates the existing plight of civilians who lack adequate shelter due to ongoing restrictions and the devastation of the conflict.

Also read Gaza Environmental Disaster: 82% Farmland Destroyed in War

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine specified that approximately 400,000 of the 950,000 displaced people face imminent high risk from these flooding conditions. The committee emphasized that the destruction of churches and the suffering of Christian communities cannot be separated from the broader devastation inflicted on Palestinian lives, homes, and cultural heritage sites.

Protection of Religious Heritage Sites Under Threat

Rainwater has begun seeping into the historic Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City, underscoring the urgent need to protect places of worship. The committee stressed that restoring damaged heritage sites is a priority, linking the safeguarding of these religious structures to the safety of the wider population. Christian communities, like their neighbors, share acute suffering, including displacement and the deprivation of safety from bombardment and exposure.

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The committee declared that prayer for Gaza must be accompanied by tangible action for its people. They urged international religious leaders to press governments and institutions to facilitate unhindered access for humanitarian relief. This access is vital for delivering medical supplies, fuel, and food to regions where aid obstruction has worsened the crisis despite existing diplomatic frameworks.

Political Appeals for Security Council Intervention

The Palestinian presidency has called for immediate United Nations Security Council intervention to secure international protection and unhindered humanitarian access. The appeal comes as Israeli blockades and restrictions on shelter materials continue to impede reconstruction efforts. Although a ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, continued Israeli restrictions on construction supplies have severely hindered humanitarian efforts to rebuild homes and provide winter-proof shelter.

The urgent aid appeal prioritizes specific vulnerable groups, including infants, children, the elderly, and the sick. The committee listed essential needs such as food, clean drinking water, medicines, tents, and winter provisions. They noted that prayer alone is insufficient, emphasizing that international religious leaders must leverage their influence to ensure aid reaches those in flood-prone zones without political or logistical barriers.