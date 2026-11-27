Artists in Gaza City painted a tribute to Besiktas player Kassoum Ouattara, praising his gesture of solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict and destruction.

Palestinian artists have completed a striking mural in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, depicting Turkish football star Kassoum Ouattara amidst the ruins of destroyed buildings. The artwork serves as a permanent tribute to Ouattara's public display of solidarity with Palestinians, created with support from the Turkish charity Sefkat Eli (Hand of Mercy). Positioned on a tilted concrete slab, the mural captures the player's symbolic gesture of rejecting silence regarding the suffering in besieged Gaza. Palestinian children and local residents gathered around the site to witness the unveiling, raising flags of both Palestine and Turkey above the debris. This initiative highlights the deep appreciation within the Palestinian community for international figures who refuse to remain indifferent to the ongoing crisis.

Visual Tribute to Football Solidarity

The mural features Kassoum Ouattara alongside the emblem of the Turkish football club Besiktas, with the background blending the colours of the Palestinian and Turkish flags. Ouattara is portrayed placing one hand over his mouth while pointing with the fingers of his other hand toward the side of his head. This specific body language references a gesture he made during a match, which Palestinians interpret as a strong message against the genocide they believe is being perpetrated by Israel. The artistic team worked to immortalize this moment of defiance, turning a sports moment into a powerful statement of human rights and empathy. The choice of location, amid the rubble of northern Gaza City, underscores the urgency and gravity of the message conveyed through the artwork.

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Origins of the Gesture and Public Reaction

The creative project was directly inspired by a specific incident during a football match between Besiktas and the Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva. During this game, Kassoum Ouattara raised the Palestinian flag and performed the silent protest gesture, drawing widespread attention from Palestinians globally. This act of solidarity resonated deeply with the community, who viewed it as a crucial message of support amid the continuing conflict. Volunteers from Sefkat Eli recognized the significance of this gesture and organized the mural project to express collective gratitude. The initiative aims to thank both the player and the club for their vocal stance, ensuring that their support is visibly acknowledged in the heart of the affected area.

Community Response and International Gratitude

Younis, a representative involved in the project, emphasized that the mural was created specifically to convey thanks from the people of Gaza to Besiktas and Ouattara. He stated that the Palestinian children and residents appreciate the stance taken by the Turkish entities, viewing it as a rejection of injustice. Younis also extended his gratitude to the leadership and people of Türkiye for their continued support, noting the importance of seeing the Palestinian flag raised in solidarity. The gathering included volunteers and children holding signs bearing the Besiktas emblem, further demonstrating the local appreciation for the international aid and moral support provided. This community-led effort highlights the role of civil society in bridging geopolitical divides through humanitarian actions.

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Humanitarian Context and Ongoing Crisis

The creation of this mural takes place against the backdrop of severe humanitarian devastation in the Gaza Strip. Since October 2023, Israel has waged what many observers describe as a genocide in Gaza, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction. Official figures indicate that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed, with over 176,000 wounded, the majority being women and children. Additionally, approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, leaving the population in a critical state of need. Analysts estimate that the actual death toll could reach 200,000, with 60 to 70 percent of the territory currently under Israeli occupation, underscoring the dire conditions under which this tribute was painted.

Symbolism in a Destroyed Urban Landscape

The placement of the mural on the ruins of a building in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood adds a layer of profound symbolism to the artwork. By situating the image of Kassoum Ouattara amidst the rubble, the artists connect the act of speaking out with the physical reality of displacement and destruction. The blending of national flags in the background serves to visually unite the Turkish and Palestinian causes in the eyes of the local population. This artistic intervention transforms a site of trauma into a space of recognition and thanks, offering a moment of dignity for residents who have endured immense hardship. The project stands as a testament to the resilience of the community and the impact of international empathy in the face of systemic violence.