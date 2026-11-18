Zaghloul Samhan urges COP31 to streamline access for Palestine to international climate funds like the GEF and GCF, citing that 97 percent of Gaza farmland is destroyed. Category: Politics

Zaghloul Samhan, the head of the Palestinian Environment Quality Authority, is calling for immediate structural reforms at the COP31 Climate Summit in Antalya to allow Palestine to access international climate finance. The urgent appeal comes as the Gaza Strip faces catastrophic environmental destruction, with official assessments indicating that 97 percent of the enclave's agricultural land is either contaminated or inaccessible due to the ongoing conflict.

Climate Vulnerability and Funding Access

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit's second week in Turkey, Samhan urged the international community to recognize the heightened climate vulnerabilities of countries under occupation. He argued that nations facing occupation and severe crises must be prioritized according to the severity of their needs rather than standard economic metrics. This approach aims to remove institutional and procedural barriers that currently block Palestine from tapping into major international environmental mechanisms.

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Samhan specifically pointed to the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) as critical financial arms of the UN climate framework that remain largely out of reach for Palestinian authorities. He expressed a clear desire for Palestine to gain full access to GEF funds, noting that the current accreditation and project-approval hurdles for the GCF are too lengthy and restrictive. Unlocking these funds would enable Palestine to execute essential adaptation and mitigation projects outlined in its nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

Arguments for Adaptation Over Mitigation

A core component of the Palestinian position at COP31 involves challenging the global emphasis on emissions cuts for developing nations. Samhan argued that developing countries, which have contributed the least to global emissions, face the greatest exposure to climate impacts and should prioritize adaptation over mitigation. He asserted that developed countries must pay for their historical effects on the climate, while developing countries should benefit from that finance to build resilience against environmental shocks.

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This stance highlights the disparity in responsibility and capacity between the Global North and the Global South. By reframing the conversation around equity and survival, Palestinian officials hope to secure the financial resources necessary to address immediate environmental threats rather than focusing solely on long-term carbon reduction targets that may seem secondary to immediate survival needs.

Catastrophic Damage to Gaza Infrastructure

The demand for funding is driven by the sheer scale of environmental devastation in Gaza. Israel's military operations have destroyed most of the enclave's environmental infrastructure, leading to a humanitarian and ecological disaster. A joint assessment by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and UNOSAT satellites found that only 3 percent of Gaza's cropland remained accessible and undamaged as of August 2026. This destruction undermines a sector that had previously served as a vital food source for the local population.

Rebuilding these systems will require massive investment. A report by the World Bank, the UN, and the EU estimated that restoring agriculture and food systems will cost nearly $10.5 billion. Beyond agriculture, reconstruction is needed across almost every environmental sector, including wastewater treatment, renewable energy, solid waste management, and facilities for handling medical and hazardous waste.

Water Crisis and Ecological Contamination

Water infrastructure has suffered extensive damage, impacting groundwater wells, desalination plants, distribution networks, and reservoirs. Damaged sewage and waste systems have allowed untreated wastewater and debris to flow directly into the Mediterranean Sea, contaminating coastal and marine ecosystems. This pollution threatens both biodiversity and the health of communities that rely on the sea for fishing and livelihoods.

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Samhan also called for the rehabilitation of Wadi Gaza, the enclave's only nature reserve. He described the area as one of the most polluted sites in the region, requiring urgent intervention to restore its ecological function. The lack of functional waste management facilities exacerbates the situation, making the recovery of even natural reserves nearly impossible without external financial and technical support.

Turkey's Role and Future Outlook

Despite the severe challenges, Samhan expressed hope that COP31 could deliver meaningful progress. He praised Turkey for its support and its presidency of the summit, describing the hosting of the event as one of the best COPs he has ever attended. He noted that it would be difficult for other countries to match the efforts demonstrated by the Turkish government in facilitating dialogue and support for Palestine.

The international community remains divided on how to address the intersection of conflict, occupation, and climate finance. As negotiations continue in Antalya, the push for streamlined access to the GEF and GCF represents a significant attempt to integrate environmental justice into the broader political discourse. The outcome of these discussions could set a precedent for how other occupied or crisis-affected regions access climate resources in the future.