Palestine Action Global ignores US terror label, promoting violent direct action against American firms linked to Israel while coorDinating attacks across the nation.

Palestine Action Global continues to openly advocate for targeted violence against American facilities despite a recent designation by the United States government as a terrorist organization. The group explicitly encourages supporters to engage in direct action against businesses perceived as supporting Israel, rejecting the legal constraints imposed by federal authorities.

Global Affiliate Evades Sanctions

The Treasury Department designated Palestine Action as a terrorist entity in August, making it unlawful for U.S. persons or entities to transact with the group. However, Palestine Action Global operates as a workaround, claiming separation from the UK-based branch to avoid these restrictions. The group's website asserts that British citizens are not committing crimes by engaging with this global offshoot, which lacks formal proscription by the British government.

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Violent Tactics And Bank Attacks

Vandals recently attacked a Manhattan bank on Monday, painting phrases like Pal Action and drop Elbit over its supposed financial ties to Israel. This incident follows a string of local attacks including an assault with a sledgehammer that fractured a police officer's spine. The group promotes shutting down what they call genocide factories across the US through workshops teaching direct action tactics.

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Founder Encourages Circumvention

Huda Ammori, founder of Palestine Action, has actively encouraged people to join offshoot groups to circumvent the ban after tying the movement to violent acts. She stated that Americans are seeking to defy Trump's attempt to protect the Zionist entity, urging participants to put their bodies on the line rather than offering empty solidarity statements. The group maintains that every cent donated goes into supporting the next action, displaying imagery of individuals swinging hammers.

Broader Crackdown On Leftist Groups

The Trump administration's terrorism sanctions in August also targeted two other leftist groups, managing to dismantle at least one Italian tech collective named Unity of Fields. Co-founders were sentenced to jail for incidents involving skylight damage and smoke bombs, but Palestine Action Global appears undeterred by these enforcement efforts. The group continues to coordinate activities internationally, including along the US-Mexican border, despite the heightened security measures.