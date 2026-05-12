Palestine Action Activists Could Be Sentenced as Terrorists Despite Jury Conviction

Four Palestine Action activists convicted of criminal damage at Woolwich Crown Court could be sentenced as terrorists, despite the jury convicting them only on criminal damage charges. The judge found the charges had a 'terrorist connection' and may consider a terror link when passing sentence.

Palestine Action protesters who smashed their way into an Israel-linked defence firm with crowbars and sledgehammers could be sentenced as terrorists, it has emerged. The four defendants - who claimed the action was necessary to protect Palestinians - ploughed into the site using an old prison van.

Supporters of the defendants have complained of a 'stitch-up', that jurors considering the case during the trial were not told of the terror link, or that if convicted the activists could face aggravated sentences. UK activist group Defend Our Juries said: 'For the first time in British history, a judge is seeking to sentence protestors as terrorists despite the jury convicting them only on criminal damage charges.

The ban on Palestine Action was ruled unlawful by the High Court in February





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Palestine Action Terrorism Criminal Damage Crowbars Sledgehammers Israel-Linked Defence Firm Red Boiler Suits Film Clashes Damage Computers Drones Fire Extinguishers Red Paint Jury Terror Link Prohibition Order High Court Ruling Court Of Appeal Government Appeal Aggravated Sentences Counter-Terror Police Defend Our Juries

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