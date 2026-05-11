A city-approved block party in Palatka turned violent when a driver plowed through a crowd of people, injuring bystanders and damaging cars. The suspect is currently in police custody. Director Jafar Panahi, Sean Baker, Justine Triet, Bong Joon Ho, Ruben Ostlund, and Julia Ducournau have won the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes Film Festival. Neon, a 60-person company founded in 2017, has a remarkable streak of winning the Palme d'Or in six consecutive years. Thierry Frémaux, Cannes artistic director, has expressed concern about the almost nonexistent presence of Hollywood's major studios at Cannes.

A city-approved block party in Palatka turned violent when a driver plowed through a crowd of people, injuring bystanders and damaging cars. The suspect is currently in police custody.

Police have identified the driver as the suspect. A Jacksonville Zoo offers discounted admission to $10 for five summer Tuesdays. Director Jafar Panahi, Sean Baker, Justine Triet, Bong Joon Ho, Ruben Ostlund, and Julia Ducournau have won the prestigious Palme d'Or award at Cannes Film Festival. Neon, a 60-person company founded in 2017, has a remarkable streak of winning the Palme d'Or in six consecutive years.

Thierry Frémaux, Cannes artistic director, has expressed concern about the almost nonexistent presence of Hollywood's major studios at Cannes





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Palatka Block Party Violence Cannes Film Festival Winners Neon's Palme D'or Streak Hollywood's Major Studios Absence At Cannes Palme D'or Award Director Jafar Panahi Sean Baker Justine Triet Bong Joon Ho Ruben Ostlund Julia Ducournau

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