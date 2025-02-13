Palantir Co-Founder Defends DOGE's 'Bold' Government Spending Overhaul

Joe Lonsdale, Palantir co-founder and investor, defended the controversial Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) rapid approach to restructuring government spending on CNBC's 'Squawk Box'. He emphasized DOGE's success in targeting wasteful expenditures and argued that while some mistakes might occur, 'boldness' is necessary for change.

Investor and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale defended the Department of Government Efficiency's ( DOGE ) rapid approach to restructuring government spending , asserting that a few errors are inherent in the process. Lonsdale participated in an interview on CNBC's 'Squawk Box' on Wednesday, where he emphasized DOGE 's success in targeting wasteful or unnecessary government expenditures, stating that, 'in 20 days, we’ve accomplished what we couldn’t do in multiple generations.

' He suggested that previous attempts by lawmakers during the Reagan era to curb spending were unsuccessful because they lacked the technological expertise possessed by DOGE's team. 'And so when they went to the bureaucracy, and they asked questions, there’s so many ways of obscuring and blocking and deterring, and so what Elon did is he got root access, and he went to the tech systems themselves.'CNBC co-host Rebecca Quick cautioned that while she supports the principle of reducing waste, programs like cancer payments and legitimate aid to starving Africans could be negatively affected by DOGE's actions. DOGE SLASHES OVER $100M IN DEI FUNDING AT EDUCATION DEPARTMENT: 'WIN FOR EVERY STUDENT' 'I think the legitimate stuff needs to be turned back on,' Lonsdale conceded, but argued, 'I do think Africa can now pay for more of this themselves. South Africa is spending money suing Israel. They’re spending money supporting political parties calling for the death for White people. Maybe they should redirect that money to pay for their own clinics.' 'I just think there’s a question about how careful either Elon or others need to be,' co-host Andrew Sorkin remarked. Another co-host, Joe Kernen, responded, 'Slash and burn a lot of this stuff.' Lonsdale countered, however, that changing times demand new strategies. 'Andrew, we've been careful for 50 years, right? You have a bunch of white flag Republicans, you have a bunch of people on the left making money off of it, people on the right making money off it too. Everyone wants to be careful and keep it going. You’re not going to get perfect answers in life. I think this is by far the best thing for our civilization is to very boldly confront this,' he said. 'And this is more, I guess, of a tech world way than a D.C. way.' PALANTIR CEO TOUTS ELON MUSK'S DOGE, ABILITY TO HOLD ‘SACRED COW OF THE DEEP STATE’ ACCOUNTABLE 'You’re probably right that there are going to be some things that need to be turned back on. There’s going to be some things that were mislabeled that no one knew what they were. But it’s a mess. And so, it’s a mess. And it’s such a mess that I think being bold is the right answer. I get it’s going to have a few mistakes, but I’d rather have those few mistakes and fix it. He later appeared to reference Musk’s SpaceX ambitions and quipped, 'Being careful and slow isn’t how we get to Mars.' CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS AP





