Palace Unveils Supersized London Flagship in Soho

Palace's new supersized London flagship is opening with an in-store-only, 10-piece exclusive capsule collection with Burberry.

peers like Aimé Leon Dore, OVO and LFDY and local establishment Vietnamese eatery Banh Mi Keu, the 2,700-square-foot location in Soho will open to the public on Thursday.

The brand’s original Brewer Street location closed on Sept. 21.said the new space draws on its own history and the city’s architectural heritage. It takes cues from the nearby British Museum’s features and the stained glass of British churches, while peppered with archival photographs and references to the brand’s original shop, treated like museum exhibits.

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Inside, concrete, steel and oak paneling and parquet flooring set a minimal modern tone, with white walls and P-shaped marble tiles echoing materials used in Palace’s original shop. The store design also incorporates objects tied to Palace’s past, including a triangle-shaped oak bench and stool, Victoria benches referencing Manor Place, the brand’s experiential space in South London with Nike, and a Rolls-Royce grille from the old Brewer Street store.

A bespoke door handle in the shape of an infinite loop doubles as the brand’s door number while adding another branded touch. Items includes a honey-beige Camden car coat printed with artwork inspired by the British countryside, as well as a cashmerecheck scarf featuring Palace branding. There’s also a hooded jacket, shirts, T-shirts, a cap, shorts, and a skateboard in house check, alongside a polo embroidered with a Poland Street graphic.

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For the occasion, the new store will also offer a London-exclusive collection of apparel and accessories, embossed with the number eight in reference to the Poland Street address and with a subtle nod to the brand’s triangle logo, according to the brand. The Poland Street opening follows a steady global rollout of the brand in recent years.

In 2026 alone, Palace opened its first Hong Kong store in Causeway Bay, its first mainland China store in Shanghai’s Zhangyuan compound, and its first permanent Southeast Asian flagship store in Singapore.

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