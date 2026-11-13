Pal Zileri Names Norbert Stumpfl Creative Director

Pal Zileri has tapped former Brioni design director Norbert Stumpfl as its new creative director, set is to unveil his first collection for fall 2027.

Pal Zileri . Our ambition is to put the product at the center of the brand, building on our tailoring expertise to create a complete wardrobe with a clear, contemporary identity,” said Carlo Anceschi, chief executive officer of Pal Zileri.

“Norbert brings the design sensibility and understanding of craftsmanship to translate that ambition into a distinctive collection,” he said. ’s former design director, a role he held at the Kering-owned brand for seven years until his exit in 2025, Stumpfl has been praised for his exacting work on silhouettes, discerning eye for colors, and knowledge of the most precious fibers.

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“Pal Zileri has a strong sartorial heritage and a product culture that I deeply respect,” Stumpfl said. “I want to build from these foundations, developing them further through precise proportions, beautiful materials and clothes that feel natural to wear. For me, tailoring is the starting point for a wardrobe that brings together elegance, comfort and versatility,” the designer said.

A Central Saint Martins graduate, Stumpfl’s résumé includes head design positions at marquee luxury brands, such as Berluti, which he left to joinin 2018, succeeding Nina-Maria Nitsche. He was previously men’s head designer at Balenciaga from May 2014 to June 2016 and men’s designer at Lanvin for almost nine years until May 2014. His curriculum also includes stints at Louis Vuitton and Adidas.

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Stumpfl’s appointment marks the first big move for Anceschi, who joined Pal Zileri last February, succeeding Leone Scordo. Anceschi brought extensive international experience across the luxury fashion and accessories sector, having held senior leadership roles at Brioni, Pomellato, Stella McCartney and Elisabetta Franchi. The storied Italian menswear Pal Zileri brand is controlled by Qatari fund Mayhoola, owner of Valentino and Balmain.

Its last creative director was Rocco Iannone, currently creative director of Ferrari, who joined Pal Zileri in 2017, succeeding Mauro Ravizza Krieger and exited in 2019. Pal Zileri was founded in 1983 by Forall, a company established in the 1970s in Quinto Vicentino, Italy, specializing in the production of formal clothing. The brand has been transitioning toward a more effortless style and softer silhouettes, maintaining its heritage of luxurious fabrics and often artistic inspirations.

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