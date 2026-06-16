Pakistani Teenager Dies After Forced Abortion Following Year-Long Gang Rape by Employers

An 18-year-old domestic worker in Lahore died from complications after a forced, illegal abortion. She had been repeatedly gang-raped by her employer's son and driver over a year. Her employers arranged the abortion to 'protect the family name.' The two men and the employer face investigation for rape and murder. The case, uncovered by a viral video, highlights sexual violence and exploitation of women in Pakistan.

An 18-year-old girl named Ayesha , who worked as a housemaid in Lahore , Pakistan , has died from complications following a forced, illegal abortion. The teenager had been gang-raped repeatedly over the course of a year by her employer's son and the family driver, according to court records and a video statement she recorded from her hospital bed.

After discovering her pregnancy, her employers forced her to terminate it, arranging an illegal procedure at a private clinic. The botched abortion led to severe health complications, multiple hospitalizations, and ultimately her death on May 26. Her case gained public attention after her video went viral on social media, sparking outrage and demands for justice. The two accused men, along with the employer, are under investigation for gang rape and murder.

The driver remains in custody, while the employer and his son have been granted bail. Authorities are also investigating the clinic staff involved. Ayesha's father expressed shock, stating he was unaware of the abuse and that his daughter had not initially disclosed the rapes. The incident highlights the pervasive issue of sexual violence against women in Pakistan, which is often underreported due to social stigma.

Social media reactions condemned the systemic failures that allowed the abuse, forced abortion, and eventual death of the young domestic worker. The case underscores the vulnerabilities faced by impoverished women and girls employed in domestic work, as well as the urgent need for accountability and legal protection





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Pakistan Rape Abortion Domestic Worker Lahore Forced Abortion Gang Rape Ayesha Sexual Violence Honour Legal Investigation

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