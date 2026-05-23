Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif's Visit to China; Focuses on Investment Opportunities in Tech, Energy, Battery Systems and Agriculture

China is hosting an investment conference during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official visit to China, where he will co-chair discussions focused on expanding investment opportunities in technology, energy, battery systems, and agriculture.

China is hosting an investment conference during Pakistan i Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 's official visit, where he will co-chair discussions focused on expanding investment opportunities in technology, energy, battery systems and agriculture.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif departed on Saturday on a four-day visit to China to strengthen strategic coordination as Islamabad continues to facilitate indirect talks between the US and Iran to end the war. Sharif is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other Cabinet members and officials. Sharif will chair the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference on IT & Telecom, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Agriculture in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

Later, he will depart for Beijing, where he will hold meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Xi hosting Sharif assumes significance as Beijing has received top foreign leaders this month, as talks to end the US-Iran war continue. During the visit, Sharif will also participate in events related to celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries





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Pakistan Foreign Relations Diplomacy Politics China Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Investment Conference Focuses On Investment Opportunities Technology Energy Battery Systems Agriculture Diplomacy Politics Foreign Leaders Talks End The US-Iran War Ceasefire China-Pakistan Relations 75Th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

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