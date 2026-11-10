Pakistani News Anchor Rabia Ahsan Killed By Husband

Rabia Ahsan, a 41-year-old anchor for 92 News in Rawalpindi, was shot dead by her husband Ahsan Tahir. Police arrested the suspect after finding two gunshot wounds on the journalist.

Police in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, have arrested Ahsan Tahir following the fatal shooting of his wife, Rabia Ahsan, at their home on Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old news anchor for the prominent Urdu-language channel 92 News was discovered in her bedroom with two gunshot wounds after her sister heard a shot and rushed to the scene.

The Incident And Initial Findings

The tragedy occurred at approximately 3:00 pm on Sunday when Ahsan Tahir allegedly discharged a weapon inside the residence. According to local reports from Samaa TV, the suspect told officers that the gun went off accidentally and that he was unaware it was loaded. However, police recovered a .30-bore pistol and ammunition from the bedroom immediately after the incident.

Also read Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Aramco building in Riyadh is damaged, and other Mideast news

Forensic examination of Ahsan's body revealed a gunshot wound below her neck and another on the right side of her back. Officers confirmed that Tahir remained in the room holding the weapon when authorities arrived. The weapon was secured as part of the initial evidence gathering process.

Suspect Custody And Legal Questions

Ahsan Tahir, who serves as a deputy director at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, is currently in police custody on suspicion of murder. Senior police officials, including the heads of operations and investigation, visited the scene shortly after the shooting was reported to them.

Advertisement

During questioning, investigators are believed to have found that Tahir could not produce a valid permit for the pistol used in the killing. Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera confirmed the recovery of the firearm and stated that the body was transported for a post-mortem examination. Police emphasized that an impartial investigation would be ensured into the circumstances of the death.

Family Context And Professional Life

The couple had two daughters together and reportedly had no prior history of domestic disputes according to local media. Just hours before her death, Ahsan published a nearly 10-minute video on her YouTube channel discussing the midterm elections in the United States. The video, titled Regime Change in America: Trump Could Not Deliver, US Has Changed, highlighted her continued engagement in political commentary.

Her sister was on the lawn outside the residence at the time of the shooting. After hearing the gunshot, she rushed into the bedroom and found Ahsan lying in a pool of blood. The sudden violence shocked the family and the professional community they were part of in the northern Pakistani city.

Official Condemnation And Broader Implications

The First Lady of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, issued a strong statement condemning the killing. She expressed deep sadness and called for a thorough, transparent investigation to hold those responsible accountable. The statement also highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence against professional women in the same metropolitan area.

Advertisement

Bhutto-Zardari noted that less than three months ago, Hina Javed was also killed, with the outcome of that investigation still pending. She argued that such incidents demand serious attention and accountability to ensure women can live and work without fear. The case has sparked immediate calls for justice and stricter enforcement of gun control laws in the region.