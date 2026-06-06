Pakistani minister visits Tehran with 'new proposals' to break US-Iran impasse: report

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi heads to Iran with fresh proposals to help mediate a temporary agreement between the United States and Iran and revive stalled talks.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi heads to Iran with fresh proposals to help mediate a temporary agreement between the United States and Iran and revive stalled talks.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travels to Tehran for urgent diplomatic talks. / Reuters Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will visit Iran on Saturday to discuss “some new proposals” regarding the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process between the US and Iran, Pakistani sources toldNaqvi will meet senior Iranian leadership to discuss "some new proposals" to break the ongoing deadlock and to reach a temporary deal between Washington and Tehran, the sources in Islamabad said.

The Pakistani minister will also discuss reviving a second round of talks between the parties to end the conflict, they added. Iran's semi-official news agency Mehr also reported that Naqvi will pay a visit to the country to hold talks amid Islamabad's ongoing mediation efforts.

Iran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in BahrainIran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in BahrainThe visit comes as Naqvi and his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni met on Friday in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, where they are attending a Shanghai Cooperation Organization interior ministers’ meeting. Naqvi has been directly involved in negotiations with Tehran as Pakistan is mediating a possible agreement between the US and Iran to permanently end the war, which began on February 28.

Iran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in BahrainIran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in BahrainMiddle East conflict fuels global hunger crisis, UN warnsTrump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: Report





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